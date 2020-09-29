The Lack of Transparency Hezitorial

YONKERS, NY — September 29, 2020 — Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller’s demeanor has long been self serving. Prior to and after being appointed police commissioner he has adroitly learned to create a visual of police work and conduct that has been proven detrimental to the department under his watch. Two incidences, one juxtaposed to the other, expose the false narrative that suits him, as it likewise complies with the demeanor and attitude of Yonkers City Hall.

The Yonkers Tribune respects and applauds YPD’s response to a man, brandishing a gun, as he ran from Hudson Street and Riverdale Avenue toward Getty Square. The New Rochelle resident began shooting as he approached Getty Square. Witnesses have said that the twice convicted 24-year-old felon was seemingly aiming his gun at FBI / Police Officers. Each bullet fired by this felon, seemingly four in all, missed connecting with a potential human target lodging into building facades and automobiles. Getty Square was, as it always is, filled with throngs of people getting on or off buses, connecting to another bus as they continued their journey, while others were shopping at one or more of the many stores in the area. The incident took place on Friday, September 25th, on or about 4pm. Despite the mayhem, Yonkers Police successfully tackled the felon to the ground without ever firing fire!

Interestingly, within an hour after the culprit was apprehended, a press release was issued advising of a press conference that would take place at 7pm.

Juxtaposed to the scenario delineated above, we recollect the telling of BLUE TRUTH: Yonkers Police Department Have Yet to Issue Notice of Yesterday’s Afternoon Shooting of Chazz Mitchell on Oak Street and Elm Street By HEZI ARIS

The Hezitorial uploaded on the Yonkers Tribune Website on August 26, 2020, revealed the shooting and subsequent death of Chazz Mitchell, a Black man in his 20’s. The incident occurred on August 25, 2020, on Oak Street and Elm Street. It took place close to 4pm yesterday afternoon. The alleged murderer, as well as the victim who was shot in the chest, were members of the Elm Street Wolves Gang. The stabbing of Chazz Mitchell took place in front of 63 Oak Street. Mr. Mitchell was transported to St. Joseph’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. It was learned later that the alleged murderer was being sought. The murderer was a local gang member. He was known to the victim as well as to Yonkers Police. The incident was caught on video tape by a city camera.

The fact that the Yonkers Police Department had yet to divulge this crime speaks to the dishonest and managed lack of transparency with respect to the conduct of the Yonkers Police Department. Yonkers Police Communications Officer Detective Sergeant Dean Politopoulis sends press notices to selective media outlets to which the Yonkers Tribune has long been ostracized. Despite Yonkers Police Department efforts to marginalize the Yonkers Tribune, so do other media outlets not receive timely communiques. This on again, off again, conduct by the YPD was getting monotonously tiresome, but more importantly, it undermined community response in assisting the Yonkers Police Department in capturing alleged lawbreakers.

Later that same day, at 5:30pm, the Yonkers Tribune appended our initial article noting that reliable and informed sources had advised the Yonkers Tribune that Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano was with Yonkers City Council Majority Leader Corazon Pineda-Isaac on Elm Street while the stabbibg had transpired, yet not a word from either one suggesting that Black Lives Matter is a meaningless saying to which neither subscribe, even if “all lives matter”. Each remained silent then and continue to remain silent to their known whereabouts. This construct is defined by a maligned concept by which one conveniently claims to “see nothing, and know nothing”. It is such arrogance that that speaks to a lack of respect and compassion for the residents of Yonkers to which the powers that be comport. It is after all a standard of silence demanded of the Family and Friends network.

Later, on Wednesday, August 26th, at 7:15pm, the Yonkers Tribune divulged that “one male was shot in the leg by two unknown men late that afternoon near the Castle Royale Restaurant / Catering Hall situated at 92 Waverly Street, in Yonkers, NY 10701.

None of these incidences were noticed or reported by Yonkers Police Communications Officer Detective Sergeant Dean Politopoulis and/or Mayor Mike Spano’s Communicatíons Director Christina Gilmartin, who oversees any and all communications from Mayor Mike Spano’s Office, the Yonkers Police Department, and the Yonkers Board of Education. The takeaway is evident; transparency is non-existent in Yonkers and City Hall wants it that way. Lest it be misconstrued, Yonkers City Hall has yet to learn to celebrate that which is positive about the city, and unwilling to “tell it like it is” when the latter undermines the credibility of government, all of its departments, and the image of the City of Yonkers.

One may surmise the one, two, three delineated tellings of the assault and the reality exposed by the Yonkers Tribune, whether initially believed or not, has proven correct. It was two days later on Thursday, August 27th that the Yonkers Police Department issued a press release that revealed the homicide that took place two days prior. Even though what the Yonkers Tribune reported was fact, and despite those who were knowledgable of what transpired remaining silent then and remain so to this day. It is such conduct that speaks loudly to the lack of respect and compassion toward a city that is meandering aimlessly in light of the fiscal debacle and challenges before it. The present and future concern over Yonkers prospects is dire due to COVID-19, and the looming financial capacity of Yonkers to contend with the confluence of one crisis after another. No plan, no vision; nothing yet ameliorated; all glossed over.

If memory serves, YPD offered a $5,000 reward days later to anyone with information leading to the whereabouts and arrest of the murderer of fellow Elm Street Wolves Gang member Chazz Mitchell. By waiting days after the stabbing death to inform the public of the incident, YPD lost the ability to have the public assist them in learning of the culprit’s whereabouts. It would seem logical to believe that Mr. Mitchell’s murderer has fled the City of Yonkers and could have fled to outside of YPD’s jurisdiction, unlikely, if ever to be found. This is the deleterious outcome of disrespect of the YPD and disrespect of residents and visitors alike.

The City of Yonkers may do best by planning its way out of the present and future challenges by planning to advance beyond the present COVID-19 instigated issues rather than engaging in photo-ops where pizzas are disbursed to only those whom the Family and Friends Network believe are worthy of recognition. This despite the fact that all residents are worthy of respect, compassion, and yes, recognition.

The takeaway is simple, while COVID-19 may be the catalyst and subsequent instigator, complacent “insiders” sow the seeds of their own demise.

Can Yonkers City Hall manage to individually and collectively focus attention to engage in the heavy lifting and best practices demanded by their office to shepherd the City of Yonkers through the crisis and subsequent travails deliberated with care despite their collective lack of respect for the very people who elected them to office? When will City Hall learn to serve Yonkersites rather than serve their individual self interests?

It is after all about time!