Brown to Green: Blighted Industrial Site in Mount VERNON Transformed Ino Cutting-Edge Affordable Housing Destination

SUMMARY: New York State Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul to lead ribbon cutting ceremony for first of its kind housing project with Amazon hub, rooftop garden and children’s theater

MOUNT VERNON, NY — September 29, 2020 — Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul will join MacQuesten Development LLC Founder and CEO, Rella Fogliano, and other city, county and state leaders at a highly anticipated ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of ’22 South West’ on Tuesday, September 29th @11:30am. The $95M mixed-use/mixed income project features 4,200 square feet of street level retail/office space along with 189 affordable housing units that offer up luxury living right at the base of the Mount Vernon West Metro-North Station.

The project, though affordable, is imperceptible from even some of the most recognized luxury high rises in nearby Manhattan and White Plains. Each unit provides families with a first-class living environment with amenities to match. The building includes an elegant outdoor rooftop event space, an indoor recreation area with a stage for children, a full- service laundry facility for large capacity laundry needs, a clubhouse with a fireplace, an extensive resident gym and an attended lobby with a secure area and Amazon hub for packages and shipping needs.

Overall, the building boasts 189 apartments and 149 underground parking spaces in 17 stories. Many of the apartments have sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline to the south and the Hudson River to the West. The building has already and will continue to attract “Millennials”, “Empty Nesters” and families from Westchester County and New York City. Travel time between the Mount Vernon West stop and Grand Central Station is the shortest of any other train station in Westchester County at an average time of 22 minutes. 32 of the units will be rented to individuals and families at the 50% AMI. 99 of the units will be rented to individuals and families earning 60% AMI, 27 units to individuals and families earning 80% of the AMI and 30 units at 110% AMI. There is also 1 revenue free super’s unit.

“This project blurs the lines between luxury and affordability. I am proud to be leading transit-oriented development and transformational projects that will continue our company’s long tradition of investing in Mount Vernon,” said MacQuesten Development CEO Rella Fogliano. “ 22 South West ” has it all: affordability, luxury, and easy commuting! Along with the State of New York and our other partners in government and the private sectors, we are helping to prove that Mount Vernon’s best days are still ahead.”