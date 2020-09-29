Brown to Green: Blighted Industrial Site in Mount VERNON Transformed Ino Cutting-Edge Affordable Housing Destination

SUMMARY: New York State Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul to lead ribbon cutting ceremony for first of its kind housing project with Amazon hub, rooftop garden and children’s theater
MOUNT VERNON, NY — September 29, 2020 — Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul will join MacQuesten Development LLC Founder and CEO, Rella Fogliano, and other city, county and state leaders at a highly anticipated ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of ’22 South West’ on Tuesday, September 29th @11:30am. The $95M mixed-use/mixed income project features 4,200 square feet of street level retail/office space along with 189 affordable housing units that offer up luxury living right at the base of the Mount Vernon West Metro-North Station.
The project, though affordable, is imperceptible from even some of the most recognized luxury high rises in nearby Manhattan and White Plains. Each unit provides families with a first-class living environment with amenities to match. The building includes an elegant outdoor rooftop event space, an indoor recreation area with a stage for children, a full- service laundry facility for large capacity laundry needs, a clubhouse with a fireplace, an extensive resident gym and an attended lobby with a secure area and Amazon hub for packages and shipping needs.
Overall, the building boasts 189 apartments and 149 underground parking spaces in 17 stories. Many of the apartments have sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline to the south and the Hudson River to the West. The building has already and will continue to attract “Millennials”, “Empty Nesters” and families from Westchester County and New York City. Travel time between the Mount Vernon West stop and Grand Central Station is the shortest of any other train station in Westchester County at an average time of 22 minutes. 32 of the units will be rented to individuals and families at the 50% AMI. 99 of the units will be rented to individuals and families earning 60% AMI, 27 units to individuals and families earning 80% of the AMI and 30 units at 110% AMI. There is also 1 revenue free super’s unit.
“This project blurs the lines between luxury and affordability. I am proud to be leading transit-oriented development and transformational projects that will continue our company’s long tradition of investing in Mount Vernon,” said MacQuesten Development CEO Rella Fogliano. “ 22 South West ” has it all: affordability, luxury, and easy commuting! Along with the State of New York and our other partners in government and the private sectors, we are helping to prove that Mount Vernon’s best days are still ahead.”
“22 South West” is an example of the partnerships that county, local government, and private investment should help facilitate, said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “Having grown up in the great city of Mt. Vernon, I know the importance of bringing together the community to achieve a project of this nature. This project really has it all: affordable housing that is environmentally friendly and centrally located. This is the model for how Westchester should be growing and investing in its future.”
“I am so proud of our city that we can shepherd a project of this nature into existence and truly begin the renaissance that Mount Vernon deserves,” said Mount Vernon Mayor Shawn Patterson-Howard. “Bringing new jobs, new residents, and transit-oriented development to our city is going to improve the quality of life for every Mount Vernon resident. We are proud to see people taking advantage of the incredible opportunities that we have here, particularly our new Transit Oriented Zoning District.”
“22 South West Street is tangible evidence of the important impact that affordable, transit-oriented housing can have on cities like Mount Vernon,” said Todd Gomez, Market Executive in the Community Development Banking Group. Rella Fogliano and the team at MacQuesten Development had a vision to create a unique housing experience for residents while contributing to the growing, vibrant community along Mount Vernon Avenue. We are delighted that Bank of America’s $85MM construction loan and investment could help make MacQuesten’s vision for 22 South West Street a reality.”
History
The site was a former auto mechanic shop, gasoline station and parking lot and is at the core of the Mount Vernon West Revitalization Plan. Prior to the construction of The Modern, our other affordable housing project at the southeast corner of MacQuesten Parkway and Mount Vernon Avenue, the neighborhood was mainly industrial with low density residential to the north and northeast of the site. The Modern sparked a resurgence of interest in the area as a place to live with easy access to New York City, Yonkers, and White Plains.
This project was accepted into the NYS Brownfield Clean Up program as a volunteer in March 2015 in partnership with the NYSDEC. Under the approved RIWP (Remedial Investigative Work Plan) significant clean-up activities were performed, including UST removals, contaminated soil removal and asbestos removal, as part of the demolition of the original buildings. The building also has a LEED Silver Certificate for 2021.
22 South West as a mixed-use income property will bring additional economic development activity into this area. In addition, the two projects together will cement the City of Mount Vernon’s profile as one of the first cities in the lower Westchester Region to promote Transit Oriented Development. The building is within walking distance of the center of Mount Vernon, Gramatan Avenue shopping corridor as well as bus stops to the Cross County Shopping Center and theatres in Yonkers. In addition, Empire Casino is only one mile to the west of this project. 22 South West will also compliment the newly constructed Horizon Luxury Rentals on MacQuesten Parkway at the north end of Mt. Vernon near Fleetwood. This in turn will create a sustainable neighborhood in which people can live, work, shop and have easy access to services. The development will also encourage the use of public transportation by reducing the number of new parking spaces created without compromising street parking.
