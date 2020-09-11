Concerned Parents of Yonkers Public Schools Speak to the Opening of the School and Its Aftermath on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, September 11, 2020 From 10am-12Noon

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” via the following hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/11799370
YONKERS, NY — September 11, 2020 — Yonkers Public cool Parents/Guardian among other stakeholders engage in a discussion regarding the issues that became evident with the Yonkers Public School District opening. COVID-19 infected individuals came to be known, computer accessibility was not afforded every student, Internet service suffered slow, lagging, and sometimes freezing, among other grave concerns.Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Will be your host today. The broadcast concludes at 12Noon