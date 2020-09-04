CSEA Endorses Harckham in 40th Senate District Race

BEACON, NY — September 3, 2020 — CSEA, the union representing active and retired state and local government workers across New York State, today announced the endorsement of state Sen. Pete Harckham (40th Senate District) for re-election.

CSEA Southern Region President Anthony Adamo said Harckham, in his first term, has consistently advocated for the union’s members, standing with CSEA on important issues within the Office of Mental Health, ensuring frontline responders to COVID-19 have proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and working to protect the integrity of the state pension fund.

“Senator Harckham has a diverse resume of experience at the county and state level, as well as in the private sector, which make him the clear choice for CSEA,” said Adamo. “At this uncertain time in our state and nation, we need to keep Pete’s qualified hands at the wheel.”

“I proudly accept the endorsement of the Civil Service Employees Association and thank its members for their heroic efforts as essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sen. Harckham. “Throughout the years, CSEA workers have been the backbone of our public service sectors, including the various departments and agencies, as well our public schools and licensed childcare facilities. Knowing that these women and men will be standing with me as I endeavor to bring meaningful change and progress to the State of New York is a tremendous boost to my re-election campaign.”

