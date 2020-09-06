CSEA Rally to Fight for Reinstatement of 414 Furloughed Bus Monitors – September 9, 2020 @ 4:30pm – YPS Building Library Steps

CSEA RALLY!
ALL CSEA MEMBERS JOIN US TO FIGHT FOR THE REINSTATEMENT OF THE 414 BUS MONITORS WHO WERE FURLOUGHED!
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 9, 2020
YPS Building
Library Steps
1 Larkin Center, NY 10701
4:30 PM
Please Wear a Mask and CSEA Shirts
For More Information Please Contact the CSEA Office
TEL: 914-378-4084
“We Are All Inn This Together Until We are Out of This Together“
EXECUTIVE BOARD: Dulani Turner, President; Ronnie R. Parker, 1st Vice President; Yvonne Couto, 2nd Vice President; Chris Franks, Treasurer; Eileen Massielo-Brown, Executive Secretary.
So let’s Rehire bus monitors for what? There are no buses! The monitors are probably making more on unemployment right now anyway.