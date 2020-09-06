CSEA Rally to Fight for Reinstatement of 414 Furloughed Bus Monitors – September 9, 2020 @ 4:30pm – YPS Building Library Steps

CSEA RALLY!

ALL CSEA MEMBERS JOIN US TO FIGHT FOR THE REINSTATEMENT OF THE 414 BUS MONITORS WHO WERE FURLOUGHED!

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 9, 2020

YPS Building

Library Steps

1 Larkin Center, NY 10701

4:30 PM

Please Wear a Mask and CSEA Shirts

For More Information Please Contact the CSEA Office

TEL: 914-378-4084

“We Are All Inn This Together Until We are Out of This Together“

EXECUTIVE BOARD: Dulani Turner, President;  Ronnie R. Parker, 1st Vice President; Yvonne Couto, 2nd Vice President; Chris Franks, Treasurer; Eileen Massielo-Brown, Executive Secretary.

