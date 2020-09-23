Driving Me Crazy Duo John and Laurie Wiles Review the 2021 Cadillac CT5 550T, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – September 24, 2020, From 10am-12Noon ET

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” via the following hyperlink –

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” via the following hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/11813067

Listeners are welcome to share their perspective and/or inquiry. Call 347-205-9201.

The subject matter to be discussed is defined herein:

Please note broadcasts are activated every Monday through Friday at 9:55am and archived by 12:15pm EST

The issues discussed are define herein.

PINEHURST, NC, and YONKERS, NY — September 24, 2020 — Driving Me Crazy duo John and Laurie Wiles engage in their review of the 2021 Cadillac CT5 550T. From 10-10:30am.

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large engages in the latest hyperlocal, city, county, state, national and international news with commensurate analysis. From 10:30am-12Noon.