MOUNT VERNON, NY — September 9, 2020 — Mount Vernon’s former Corporation Counsel Lawrence Porcari will learn the judgment of the court with respect to him diverting $360,000 in Mount Vernon Water Funds to pay for one-time Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas’ criminal defense attorneys.

The assertion is that Mr. Porcari deceived the Office of the Mount Vernon Water Funds department To pry the funds for the use to which he intended as described herein.

The bench can demand Mr. Porcari be sentenced to incarceration for a set minimum numbers of years for conviction over corrupting government in the first degree, grand larceny in the second degree, and defrauding the Mount Vernon Water Fund.

Mr. Porcari did not use any of the money diverted from the Mount Vernon Water Fund for his personal use.

It is conceivable that Mr. Porcari lack of good health may gain compassion from Westchester County Judge David Zuckerman who can decide either to incarcerate Mr. Porcari behind bars or can allow Mr. Porcari to remain free on bail pending an appeal to his conviction.

Judge David Zuckerman is expected to make that decision toward the end of the day today.

Update when learned.