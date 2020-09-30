Gabrielle M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher/Edior-in-Chief and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, September 30, 2020-From 10am-12Noon

Computer access to the Wednesday, September 30, 2020th broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” is accomplished via this hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/11815641

Listeners are welcome to share their perspective or make inquiry on the topics discussed by our guests. CALL: 1-347-205-9201

Please note broadcasts are activated every Monday through Friday at 9:55am and archived by 12:15pm EST

WACO, TX and YONKERS, NY— September 30, 2020 — Gabriele M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor-in-Chief and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Larger analyze Tuesday night’s first of three debates for president of the United States. Incumbent President Donald Trump vs Democratic Nominee Joseph Biden. The debates was moderated by Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace who opened the broadcast from Cleveland, Ohio.