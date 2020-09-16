Gabrielle M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor-in-Chief, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, September 16, 2020 @ 10am EST

Listeners are welcome to share their perspective or make inquiry when on topic by calling 1-347-205-9201

WACO,TX, and YONKERS, NY — The broadcast opens toThe Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor-in-Chief Gabrielle M. Etzel and Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris focus on the agreement fostered by President Donald Trump in bringing the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Israel to formalize relationships between their countries in tourism, banking, science, medicine, agribusiness, space exploration, and the opening of embassies. While the fine points have not been divulged, the trajectory is evident. President Trump fostering the agreement has already won recommendation for him to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Secondly, discussion over the court case challenging the federal and state governments’ right to force business to cease operation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic without compensation. From 10-11am