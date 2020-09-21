How to Pick the Best VPN for Your Online Security Needs

YONKERS, NY — September 21, 2020 — There are many VPN products to choose from. Picking the best one for your online security needs requires both a knowledge of what a VPN can do and the level of security and privacy the product can provide.

What is a VPN?

VPN is the abbreviation for “virtual private network.” The term “virtual” means that it operates on a software platform, rather than hardwires and separate servers. What a VPN does with the collection of software controls is tunnels the user’s end-to-end connection privately.

The “tunnel” is a method of encryption that shows the user’s connection address as a server other than the one the user signed into. When the VPN server routes the user to a destination site or network, the data the user sends and receives is encrypted and can only be read by through built-in encryption keys.

Learn more about what a VPN can do and why everyone using the internet should use a VPN at this article https://surfshark.com/learn/what-is-vpn.

Not all VPNs are equal

With all the products out there, what criteria should the smart shopper use when deciding to take advantage of the extra privacy and security of an encrypted connection to the internet?

The following is a basic guide on how to choose the best VPN

Look for an airtight “no-logs” policy and security assurances.

A feature that distinguishes premium-grade VPNs from free services (see next item) is the no-logs policy. Look for a specific “no-logs” statement with assurances that no personal or connection data will ever be collected by the VPN service.

The idea behind a VPN is its assurance of privacy. When comparing VPN services, look for a written security policy that is easy to understand and unambiguous. Ask the following questions:

What data does the VPN provider collect on the user’s activity?

The tie breaker here is whether the data (anonymous or otherwise) the VPN provider collects is more than is needed to run the service efficiently. If the VPN tracks the user’s web and browsing activity, it is a sure sign of data mining, even if the provider claims to have a no-logs policy.

Is the VPN provider subject to legal restrictions that could violate user privacy?

A VPN provider based in the U.S., for example, is subject to subpoenas and government regulations. The provider could be forced to turn over user data traceable to individual users. A VPN provider in the British Virgin Islands, however, cannot be forced to comply either legally or by any existing treaty to do the same.

Has the VPN provider submitted to a third-party audit?

A “yes” answer to this question is a significant up-check for any VPN provider, since most VPN services don’t submit to audits. Privacy and no-logs claims are easy to make, but if a VPN provider wants to back up its claims, providing evidence of a third-party audit is a definite plus.

Avoid free VPN services. Go for the premium products.

Google and Amazon, both data-mining giants, have made a business out of harvesting online usage records. They use those records for ad targeting and marketing. Both internet service providers and free VPN service vendors have gotten into the act with the goal of collecting user data for tailored ads and selling the data to marketers.

Free VPNs are essentially stripped-down versions of more capable and secure VPN offerings. They can only remain cost-free through advertising and selling user activity logs. When you download a free VPN and log into the service, you are an immediate target for intrusive adware and vulnerable to malware attacks that are easily concealed in image and video software.

Premium services like Surfshark have no advertising. They also collect no user data, and unlike many free services, guarantee consistent fast internet connections. (Free users often go to the end of the line in bandwidth availability.)

There are other reasons to avoid free VPN services. Read this c/net article and find out why “best” free VPNs don’t exist.

Seek out unbiased and expert reviews and surveys.

Want to find out what technical experts think about the VPN you are considering? Try a simple Google search. The Surfshark VPN review at techradar.pro is an excellent example of a comprehensive VPN review.

There are also a number of informative websites that offer product comparisons. This online VPN comparison at PCMag.com or this vpnMentor matrix of VPN products are both great places to begin the hunt for the best VPN.

Warning: Be on the alert for conflicts of interest and confusion when it comes to seeking honest VPN reviews. This article by Will Oremus provides interesting insight about which VPNs are trustworthy and how some reviewers have a troubling conflict of interest.

Insist on state-of-the-art encryption and browsing security.

The best premium VPN service employs AES 256-encruption and IKEv2/IPsec as its default protocols. Encryption takes plain text and converts it into cipher that consists of seemingly random characters. The AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) provides the only public access encryption approved by NSA. It is practically unbreakable by any brute force decryption methods.

Many VPN services also provide the OpenVPN standard, an open-source commercial security software that makes point-to-point VPN connections secure. OpenVPN is a popular choice for VPN developers using the public internet for creating a secure and isolated private connection.

Compare Platform/Device Usability

Some VPNs restrict the number of user devices/connections. Others, like Norton, bundle their VPN service into a security suite or offer the service as a standalone product. A few VPN premium services allow an unlimited number of devices and connections and work well on a variety of computer platforms—Windows 10, MacOS, Android and iOS.

Look for performance and security comparisons across platforms. For example, some products provide a lesser level of encryption security on a mobile phone. Others may offer high security on their Windows offerings, but less reliable secure browsing on their MacOS platform.

Finally, some VPN products can be installed on the user’s router. While the installation process is more involved and settings are a bit harder to manage, setting up a VPN on a router provides blanket protection for all devices—computers, home appliances, security, etc.—without having to set up the individual devices. Not all routers are VPN compatible, though.

Find out how many country servers the VPN employs

A VPN takes the user’s home connection and routes it to another location, frequently in another country. The more servers the VPN accesses, the greater the privacy. Some VPN services have hundreds of worldwide locations and can route the user’s connection through multiple servers for even greater masking of their location while online.

Run a speed test

If the service provides a free-trial period, the user can download it and run an independent speed test. Follow these steps:

1. Log into the testmy.net online Internet Speed Test.

2. Run the download/upload speed tests for your web connection without the VPN.

3. Run the download/upload speed tests with the VPN connected.

4. Note the speed differences between steps 2 and 3.

You can test the VPN from individual server locations. Expect a drop in speed after the VPN is loaded. Normally 10-12 Mbps works fine for normal web surfing, but if you intend to do online gaming over a VPN, look for a 20-30 Mbps speed.

Finally, consider the many factors that affect the VPN’s speed performance. For example, distance from the VPN server as well as the time of day could also result in slower speeds. Likewise, your own internet service may not be providing you the speed you are paying for. Do the Automatic Speed Test at testmy.net to check this out and troubleshoot connection problems.

Look for reliable torrenting (P2P) and streaming performance

If you want to access the BBC iPlayer or overseas Netflix libraries, you will need a VPN that works with torrenting and is fast enough to do video streaming. Some services, Norton for example, don’t do torrenting as a matter of policy. Others are simply too slow and cannot support the bandwidth and video HD requirements. Still, others will work sporadically well with the BBC iPlayer and not at all with Netflix.

Compare online support and assistance for trouble shooting

A 24/7 chat line with courteous helpful agents standing by can get new users off to a fast start with a VPN service. Many VPN providers don’t do that, but rely on email or a time-lag ticketing process. Online support is a feature that most reviewers test out and report on in their reviews.

Look for web security features, which can be tie-breakers.

Some VPNs come with barebones security features and nothing more. Others, like Surfshark, offer premium features like an adblocker and web antivirus and phishing detector.

Finally, remember that a VPN is not an antivirus program.

A VPN is only a mobile shield. It hides the User’s IP address and relays the encrypted connection to a remote VPN server. While a VPN is another level of insurance for online security, it is not an antivirus or malware detector. It will not protect the user against downloading malware or visiting unsafe websites.

The VPN must be accompanied common sense and an overall security awareness. That awareness includes safe web browsing to locations tagged with the “HTTPS” identifier, a tight password strategy, and using the device and operating system’s built-in security measures.

Conclusion

Picking the best VPN for your online security needs is an important part of staying safe and private online. Choose the product that best meets your device configuration, value for the services it provides, along with extra features for added safety.