IN MEMORIAM: Robbie or Bobbie Nell Brown – January 23, 1948 September 14, 2020

Robbie, or Bobbie, Nell Brown was born in Dothan Alabama on January 23rd, 1948 to and predeceased by her parents Christell (Polly) and Hayward Stanley and James Vickers. She passed away in Yonkers, NY, on September 14th, 2020, in the home of her daughter, Jerri Taylor, after receiving Hospice care.

She attended Carver High School in Dothan, Alabama where she was named Homecoming Queen and rode in the high school parade. Robbie left Alabama in the late 60’s and moved to Utica, NY, where she met and married Jeremiah Taylor, producing 3 of her 5 children. In Utica, she earned her Associates Degree in photography from Mohawk Valley Community College. She worked as a day care provider where she is affectionately remembered by many of the children she cared for. She later moved to Poughkeepsie, NY, in 1996, where she worked as a home healthcare aide for Unlimited Care.

She leaves her partner and husband of 29 years, Bert Moynihan, Jr. She was the mother of 5 children: Ramona Flowers Bennett and husband, Robert of Jacksonville, FL; Valora Flowers Jones of Highland, NY; Jerri Taylor-Athacou and husband Remy of Yonkers, NY; Marcus Taylor of NY; and Tamara Taylor of St Petersburg, FL. She was the grandmother of 10 grandchildren: Kendal Johnson, Kendrick Johnson, Keemon Antoine McNealy, Jalah Flowers, Jeneva Taylor, Nijeria Athacou, Jeremiah Athacou, Marcus Taylor Jr., Shaveh Taylor, and Mahaya Lee. She was also the great grandmother of 2 great granddaughters, Kaleigha McNealy, and Kierston Johnson.

Robbie was the first of 8 children. She was predeceased by her 2 sisters, Bernice, wife of Wayne Shelton, and Frankie, wife of Ricky Rucker. Robbie leaves behind 5 other siblings: Carl Stanley and wife, Yana of Utica, NY; Mary L. Stanley of North Providence RI; Martha A. Stanley of Providence, RI; Rena C. Stanley of Providence, RI; and Angie Simpson and husband Calvin, of Castle, DE.

Robbie loved dearly and spent many years with her grandparents, Roosevelt and Jetto Brown and her 10 aunts and uncles: Rose Martin, Yvette Lee, Yvonne Russ, Willie Brown, David Brown, Charles Brown, Leonard Brown, Elmer Brown, Randy Brown and Mildred Harrison.

She also had a special relationship with her brother and sister–in–law, John and Persell Henry.

She also leaves a host of many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins from the Brown, Curry, Pittman, Vickers, and Taylor families.

Bobbie’s final days were filled with the love of family. She was a very strong and strong-willed person. She was loving, caring, and generous. She was dearly loved by all of her family, friends, and everyone who came across her path. She will be deeply missed.

The memorial will be scheduled at a later date.

Please make any donations to Calvary Hospice at https://www.calvaryhospital.org/ways-to-give/