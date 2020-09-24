In Memoriam: S. Richard Blassberg – January 13, 1941 to September 23, 2020

BREWSTER, NY — September 24, 2020 — S. Richard Blassberg of New Fairfield, CT, formerly of Brewster, NY, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Richard was born on January 13, 1941 in The Bronx, NY, son of the late Joseph and Sylvia (Marsey) Blassberg. He graduated from Hicksville High School, Adelphi College receiving his bachelors and continuing his education at Pace receiving his Doctorate.

Richard was the founder and operator of Blassberg Veterans Care Home in Brewster, NY from 1968- 1986. A member of the Brewster School board and the Zoning board of the Town of Southeast. He was the founder and editor of Westchester Guardian Newspaper from 2006-2010. Richard was also an advocate for the exonerated wrong driver who was fully convicted and author of “Jeanine the Machine”

Richard is survived by many dear friends and family members including; his children; Debra Blassberg, Robert Blassberg and Richard A. Blassberg, his significant other Eileen Polintan and his sister Arlene Rose. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Beecher Funeral Home, 1 Putnam Avenue, Brewster, NY from 10:30am-11:30am. A graveside service will be held at Old Southeast Cemetery, Route 22, Brewster, NY at 12pm on Friday.