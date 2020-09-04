In the Doghouse Edition of “News and Notes” MARK JEFFERS

Welcome to “News & Notes,” where we look at the happenings here in Westchester County…

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — September 3, 2020 — We we head into the Fall and then the Winter season, the big question at our house, is do I buy my wonderful wife a new lawn rake or snow shovel, once I make this big decision, and am allowed back into the house, I will finish up this week’s “In the doghouse” edition of “News & Notes.”

Okay, everyone in the pool, safely spaced that is…for those who haven’t heard, all three hamlet pools will be open through Labor Day.

The Bedford Free Library presents… Storytime on the Village Green on Thursdays at 11:15am on the Bedford Village Green, through the month of September. Mats will be placed six feet apart for children, alternatively, families can bring their own blankets and children will receive a craft to go at home which will be in a bag, masks must be worn.

Bedford’s Recreation and Parks Department will be offering Youth Tennis Lessons with program partners the Saw Mill Club. The tennis lesson program is scheduled to begin the week of September 14th.

Apparently, it does matter if they are sweet or dill as Pickleball has returned to the town as the good folks at the Recreation department will have their “Open Play” program on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings through September, registration is required.

My wife certainly has a green thumb, mine not so much, but she is excited to join all local vegetable growers in bringing extra vegetables to the John Jay Homestead Wednesday mornings 9:00am to 11:00am. Please bring washed vegetables to donate to local food banks. The victory gardens can feed our neighbors in need. Following the collection window, all donations will be sorted and delivered to Neighbor’s Link, The Community Center of Northern Westchester, and the Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry. Even if you do not have a vegetable garden, they welcome your help with sorting and delivery.

A big shout out and congratulations to Bedford Town Clerk, Boo Fumagalli, who has been voted 2nd Vice President for the New York State Town Clerks Association, way to go Boo!

I just love this name, “Take It or Leave It” (TIOLI) Shed is now open on Saturdays at the Bedford Hills Train Station Parking Lot 8. Drop off unwanted household items that are still in good/working condition, or pick up and repurpose some. The TIOLI Shed is a wonderful way to recycle and reuse items, and reduce consumption and waste. This program will preserve natural resources, reduce waste, and save residents money.

School is starting in one way or another, we want to wish all the teachers, administrators and school personnel good luck and especially our area children as they continue to learn in these very tough times…

A big thank you to all essential personnel who are on the job, health care workers, first responders, truck drivers, grocery store workers, anyone out there on the front line, thank you for your dedication, your service and being there for all of us!