John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor John Bailey, Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst/Pundit, Verris Shako, Esq., Democratic Canndidate for Yonkers City Court Judge, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, September 28, 2020 from 10am-12Noon EDT

Subject matter to be discussed defined herein:

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — September 29, 2020 — John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor.

1. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo last week announced that New York State will form an independent Clinical Advisory Task Force comprised of leading scientists, doctors, and health experts who will review every COVID-19 vaccine authorized by the federal government, and will advise New York State on the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness in fighting the virus.

Governor Cuomo said, “Frankly, I’m not going to trust the federal government’s opinion and I wouldn’t recommend to New Yorkers based on the federal government’s opinion. We’re going to put together our own review committee headed by the Department of Health to review the vaccine, and I’m appointing a committee that is going to come up with a vaccine distribution and implementation plan on how we will do it. New York’s response to COVID has been a model for this country, and we should also be the model vaccination program for the country.”

2. Last week, on “People To Be Heard” Channel 45 FIOs and Channel 76 Altice Cablevision, NYU Journalism Student Sam Del Rowe spoke about the demeanor of journalism today. We delve into those differences and its ramifications of readers, listeners an d viewers. Are we becoming more aware or ignorant of the broader panoply of concepts as we sequester ourselves in only what we believe we know? How do we know what is correct from that which is not, or partially so?

3. We learn of White Plains’ Mayor Tom Roach’s response and promised action with respect to the high levels of 5G radiation spreading in the city. Does the expected response expected by October 6th suggest that there had been no inquiry to this issue prior to the buildout? If so, why?

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Pundit / Analyst.

1. From the moment of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg’s unexpected passing conjecture over whom President Trump would nominate as his nominee. Within hours, federal appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th District was mentioned as President Trump’s choice to succeed in filling the United States Supreme Court vacancy. If confirmed, the nominee would solidify a conservative 6 to 3 demeanor of the court for years to come. At issue then is how the president’s choice will enhance or detract from his re-election effort about 5-weeks hence.

2. The Democrats have little, if any capacity to derail the President Trump’s choice so succeed Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg. At issue then is whether they have any capacity to undermine POTUS’ choice from being approved? The Washington Post have noted that Democrats are coming under considerable pressure to undermine the legitimacy of Amy Coney Barrett? Democrats are evidently flustered over their being outmaneuvered by timing and circumstance. We contemplate if they have any options? Will the Democrats ignore Amy Coney Barrett as the GOP had in 2016, when most Republicans ignored Merrick Garland outright; declining to meet with Barack Obama’s final Supreme Court pick.

3. Florida’s attorney general is asking law enforcement agencies to open an investigation of a contribution of $16 million made by billionaire and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg to help pay the fines and court fees of felons. The $16 million for a fund established by the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to help felons who have completed their sentences vote in the upcoming election. In 2018, the coalition put an initiative on the ballot in Florida that overturned a Reconstruction-era law that had prohibited most felons from ever regaining the right to vote. But under a law passed by Florida’s Republican-led Legislature, signed by the governor signed last year, felons can’t register to vote until they’ve paid all fines and fees imposed as part of their sentences.

The Bloomberg organization said it views donations to the fund as a “cost-effective way of adding votes to the Democratic column.”

Verris Shako, Esq., Democratic candidate for Yonkers City Court Judge.

1. We traverse the time when Ms. Shako first contemplated launching her effort to vie for Yonkers City Court Judge. We inquire what it required of her spouse, her children, and her legal practice.

2. We inquire how she was able to eclipse the lack of Democratic Party support?

3. Was her resolve and demeanor the winning ticket? What other catalysts may have influenced her garnering more votes than any of the others who were seeking election of re-election.

4. Evidently informed by COVID-19, she recognized that challenges heretofore non-existent in the election process and the continuing demand leading to the November 3rd election required a different perspective than that long held as sacrosanct. Does her capacity to recognize a reality to which many have been blind translate to her dimensional capacity in presiding on the Yonkers City Court? We ask if she can share some insights to her unique capacity, thwarting all naysayers in the process.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Larger Hezi Aris speaks to the City of Yonkers burgeoning crime incidences, deficiencies in financial planning despite fiscal realities known throughout this year, the $21.6 Million clawback from the approved Yonkers FY 2020 Budget, the deleterious 18% longevity clause permitted on behalf of Yonkers Police Department at the behest of the Yonkers Police Benevolent Association, the anticipated dishevelment of the Yonkers Public School District due to delayed introspection of informed, albeit conjectured forecasts to which “hope” could not mitigate for months even before the financial crisis revealed itself as a wake-up call. This despite the fact that many are still slumbering sound asleep through the crisis. If time permits, though unlikely, we engage in additional national, and international concerns with commensurate analysis.

