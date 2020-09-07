John Bailey. White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/ Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst/Pundit, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – September 7, 2020 @ 10am EDT

Computer access to the Monday, September 7, 2020 broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” is accomplished via this hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/11799363

Subject Matter to be discussed are defined herein.

Listeners are welcome to share their perspective or make inquiry on the subjects defined. Call: 1-347-205-9201

Please note broadcasts are activated every Monday through Friday at 10am and archived by 12:15pm EST

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — September 7, 2020 — John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor. We learn that Amazon, Tesla, and ShopRite are opening in Greenburgh. We learn that Gov. Cuomo can and will impose higher fines for utilities’ poor performance. And we learn what standards, if any the White Plains School District has set to protect students, personnel, and teachers juxtaposed to the Yonkers Public School District who are failing. We inquire about whether television can be a substitute teacher? From 10-10:30am

Michael Edelman, Political Analyst / Pundit. POTUS, national / international perspectives, and world affairs. From 10:30-11am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large engages in hyperlocal, city, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon