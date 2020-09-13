John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Monday, September 14, 2020 @ 10am EST

Computer access to the Monday, September 14, 2020 broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” is accomplished via this hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/11799384
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — September 14, 2020 — John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor opens the broadcast day with respect to the following concerns:
- The New York State Appellate Court 2nd Circuit has denied the City of White Plains to dismiss the Gedney Association’s appeal of the French American School of New York (FASNY) engrossed in litigation for some 9 years. The Appellate Court is not likely to hear oral argument for some 2 years. In the meanwhile, we explore the process by which the Gedney Association, represented by two pro bono lawyers, one of which is Dan Seidel, have ably represented the Gedney Association to thwart FASNY at every turn.
- A new ordinance has been passed with respect to drag racing.The main component of the package is a local law that would authorize the City to commence a civil action seeking forfeiture of a vehicle used in connection with drag racing (aka: unlawful speed contests) after the registered owner of the vehicle is convicted under or pleads guilty to section 1182 of the New York State Vehicle & Traffic Law. Section 1182 specifically prohibits speed contests and races. A conviction under this section is a misdemeanor.In addition to the local law, the package includes two ordinances.The first ordinance adds a definition of unlawful speed contests to the City’s Municipal Code and provides penalties for those involved in such races. Drag racing takes place on the Hutchinson River Parkway, and the Sprain River Parkway. How will the City of White Plains prove that drag racing took place as opposed to someone driving above the speed limit?The second ordinance amends the City’s noise ordinance to clarify that noise created during an unlawful speed contest is a prohibited noise, also subject to penalties. What does one do when cars are souped up and create that noise.A conviction or guilty plea under the City’s Municipal Code is a violation and can result in a fine. Yet NYS Law supersedes municipal law and there are regulations presently in NY State law regarding drag racing,
Together, these three actions will give the White Plains additional enforcement tools to go after those who organize and participate in drag races.
James Nolan said, “This is a great honor to have White Plains pass this law in honor of my brother and to protect others from these unlawful and dangerous acts. This law will do a lot of good and will go a long way to help avoid the heartache of losing a loved one. Illegal drag racing and dangerous acts with vehicles will not be tolerated anywhere in our community. My brother (Michale Nolan) was robbed of a future, was robbed of so much, but they will not take his legacy and this law is a part of his legacy. Some people may say these acts are a “hobby or lifestyle” but make no mistake, these crimes are nothing other than an act of negligence for human life and it will not be allowed at all!”
Hezi Aris: At issue is that James is implying that his brother was involved in drag racing which was not the case. Michael Nolan did not die drag racing. In fact his Mercedes was not souped up for drag racing. Michael Nolan was dismissed from the Oakland A’s minor league for failure to pass drug tests among other issues. Michael Nolan was also alleged to have been involved in selling drugs. The people who were engaged in drag racing were members of two gangs that congregated at the Burger King on Central Avenue patronized by allegedly Dominican and Albanian gang members. One day, a drag race took place. The following day, an Albanian allegedly fought with a Dominican. On the third day, a Black man was invited to take on the Albanian who was in the fight with the Dominican the night before. The Black man had allegedly Mistaken Michael Nolan for being. Member of the Albanian gang. The Black man, now incarcerated, was incarcerated for the murder of Michale Nolan. The incident of Michael Nolan’s death erroneously conflates, drag racing with the demise of Michael Nolan. One had nothing to do with the other. It was alleged that the Black man had shot Michael Nolan. That Black man is presently imprisoned for killing Michael Nolan. The White Plains laws will not assuage drag racing conduct just by these ordinances being adopted.. Law enforcement must prove drag races have taken place, that speeding is not necessarily a byproduct of a drag race, but simply speeding. At issue is what have all those involved done to move the issue and its passed legislation toward ameliorating the issue.
Listen 10-10:30am
Michael Edelman, Political Analyst / Pundit speaks to last week’s Democratic Party Convention and the anticipated Republican Party effort this week.
- In 2016 a proposition presented to San Francisco voters narrowly lost 52 against to 48 for permitting people 17 and 18 years of age to vote in municipal elections. The issue will again come before the voters in the November 3rd election.
- A long-simmering dispute about shared water rights between Mexico and the United States has erupted into open clashes pitting Mexican National Guard troops against farmers, ranchers and others who seized a dam in northern Chihuahua state.
Demonstrators and state officials complain that the administration of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is diverting water to the United States at the expense of drought-stricken Mexican farmers and ranchers.
Listen: 10:30-11am.
Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large engages in the latest hyperlocal, city, county, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. From: 11am-12Noon.