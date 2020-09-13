John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Monday, September 14, 2020 @ 10am EST

Together, these three actions will give the White Plains additional enforcement tools to go after those who organize and participate in drag races.

James Nolan said, “This is a great honor to have White Plains pass this law in honor of my brother and to protect others from these unlawful and dangerous acts. This law will do a lot of good and will go a long way to help avoid the heartache of losing a loved one. Illegal drag racing and dangerous acts with vehicles will not be tolerated anywhere in our community. My brother (Michale Nolan) was robbed of a future, was robbed of so much, but they will not take his legacy and this law is a part of his legacy. Some people may say these acts are a “hobby or lifestyle” but make no mistake, these crimes are nothing other than an act of negligence for human life and it will not be allowed at all!”

Hezi Aris: At issue is that James is implying that his brother was involved in drag racing which was not the case. Michael Nolan did not die drag racing. In fact his Mercedes was not souped up for drag racing. Michael Nolan was dismissed from the Oakland A’s minor league for failure to pass drug tests among other issues. Michael Nolan was also alleged to have been involved in selling drugs. The people who were engaged in drag racing were members of two gangs that congregated at the Burger King on Central Avenue patronized by allegedly Dominican and Albanian gang members. One day, a drag race took place. The following day, an Albanian allegedly fought with a Dominican. On the third day, a Black man was invited to take on the Albanian who was in the fight with the Dominican the night before. The Black man had allegedly Mistaken Michael Nolan for being. Member of the Albanian gang. The Black man, now incarcerated, was incarcerated for the murder of Michale Nolan. The incident of Michael Nolan’s death erroneously conflates, drag racing with the demise of Michael Nolan. One had nothing to do with the other. It was alleged that the Black man had shot Michael Nolan. That Black man is presently imprisoned for killing Michael Nolan. The White Plains laws will not assuage drag racing conduct just by these ordinances being adopted.. Law enforcement must prove drag races have taken place, that speeding is not necessarily a byproduct of a drag race, but simply speeding. At issue is what have all those involved done to move the issue and its passed legislation toward ameliorating the issue.