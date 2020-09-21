John Bailey White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit, Elie Katz, National Retail Solutions President / CEO, Gabriel M. Etzel, The Unvarished Blog Publisher / Editor-in-Chief, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Monday, September 21 From 10am-12Noon ET

Computer access to the Monday, September 21, 2020 broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” is accomplished via this hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/11809017

NEW YORK, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WACO, TX, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — September 21, 2020 — John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor opens the broadcast day with respect to the following concerns:

Thompson’s Cider Mill Proprietor and Cider Master Geoff Thompson opened his autumn tradition at 335 Blinn Road, off Spring Valley Road, Situated off route 134 West Exit 11 off the Taconic Parkway North (Exit 13 A, Southbound). The only other outlet Thompson’s fresh pressed cider is at Fable: From Farm to Table, 1311 Kitchener Road, Ossining NY.

We learn of the League of Women Voters scheduling an October 13 Forum for the 5 candidates vying to succeed Congresswoman Nita Lowey (NY-17). The League of Women Voters announced Friday that it will sponsor a virtual Candidates Forum for candidates in the U.S. House of Representatives NY CD 17 election. The candidates are: Joshua Eisen (ECL), Yehudis Gottesfeld (C), Mondaire Jones (D; WF), Maureen McArdle-Schulman (R), and Michael Parietti (SAM).

From 10-10:30am

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Pundit / Analyst speaks to the implications the passing of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has on the conduct of the highest court in the land. The ramification of when a successor will be chosen, why it matters, how it may change the demeanor of the court, and the challenge presented by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer who told congressional Democrats on a conference call Saturday that “nothing is off the table next year” if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Republican allies move to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat in the coming weeks.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska says she doesn’t support taking up a Supreme Court nomination so close to the Nov. 3 election. Murkowski joins Maine Sen. Susan Collins among Republicans opposed to confirming a successor to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election.

Schumer’s comments come amid calls from fellow Democrats to expand the number of judges on the Supreme Court if President Trump and Senate Republicans move to fill the newly empty seat next time the party holds a majority in the Senate.

What are the implications to SCOTUS for changing the number of Supreme Court Justices on presiding on the bench.

“If Sen. McConnell and [Senate Republicans] were to force through a nominee during the lame duck session—before a new Senate and President can take office—then the incoming Senate should immediately move to expand the Supreme Court,” Tweeted Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

From 10:30-11am

3. Elie Katz, President and CEO of National Retail Solutions offers technology targeted towards local convenience stores and bodegas. point-of-sale advertising, which appears on the same screen which displays the customer’s receipt/the amount that the customer owes. Their technology is targeted towards local convenience stores and bodegas.

With a large focus on New York, Elie will also inform us of how advertising methods are changing due to fluctuations in car traffic, public transit, and more cable cutters than ever. He details what adverting trends he’s seen change over the past year and ways businesses can take advantage of the changing times, especially those targeting convenience stores and bodegas. National Retail Solutions service is also intentioned to help local grocery shoppers. We inquire about the cash discount program which distributes membership cards that assist in applying discounts to the final total. Elie speaks to the stats that show consumers often decide to skip large grocery stores, preferring to have their essentials delivered and use their local convenience store for necessities. We learn other aspects of National Retail Solutions’ discount program that is aimed to help those in the inner neighborhoods of New York Metropolitan area save money.

From 11-11:30am

4. Gabrielle M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor-in-Chief, speaks to the implications a successor to the Supreme Court upon the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will exact on the demeanor of the court.

From 11:30am-12Noon

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large is your host today.