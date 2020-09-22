The following is a compendium of activities, issues and questions relating to Village Hall since we started our “New” year on September 1st.

Procedures

People visiting Village Hall will now have computer access to tax information in the main foyer without need of staff assistance.

A new drop box has been installed on the front door for any correspondence or payments. It is available 24/7. There are no in person parking ticket payments. They can be mailed in, placed in the drop box or paid online. Resident and commuter buyout parking permits have been extended three months until December 31st. Merchant permits are being renewed now with enforcement to begin on October 1. Permit applications can be mailed in, placed in the drop box or paid online.

The Building Department remains closed to foot traffic however most of the needed transactions, be it building permit applications or request for special pick up can be completed online.

Recreation

The tennis courts will be open until November weather permitting.

The paddle season has finally started though only courts one and two are open with three and four opening very soon, following a few minor repairs. Permits are needed in order to play. The permit application can be downloaded from the Village website and dropped off at Village Hall or mailed in. Due to Covid precautions, the paddle hut will remain closed and any play must have an on line booking time with maximum play set at 1 hour 45 minutes to allow for disinfecting breaks. There are no paddle clinics at this time.

Census Updates

We only have one week left to get Bronxville counted in the Census. As I write, 24% of residents have not responded. Please take literally two minutes and call 844-330-2020 or go to 2020census.gov. From school aid to highway funds to allotted vaccine amounts, we stand to lose millions over the next ten years if our numbers do not improve.

Flu Shots

In cooperation with the Community Fund and New York Presbyterian/Lawrence Hospital, flu shots will be administered at Village Hall on October 9th from 9am to 2pm. We have asked for an additional hour until 3pm to accommodate our students.

Giving Garden

The proliferation of squirrels wreaked havoc on our garden this season. Our harvest went directly to the Eastchester Community Action Program (ECAP) in Tuckahoe which has a food pantry now three times a week to keep up with the increased need precipitated by Covid. The Community Fund awarded a grant that so helped in purchasing supplies and we should still be harvesting until the end of October.

Village Library

The Library is back to its normal schedule Monday through Saturday. It will remain closed on Sundays for the foreseeable future. Masks must be worn at all times in the building.

Plastic Bag Ban

The days of single use plastic bags at New York grocery stores and retailers are about to come to an end, a year and half after state law makers approved a ban.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation will begin enforcing the ban on October 19. Any stores in violation can face fines.

Trustee Initiatives

Residents reached out to the Trustees to review our rules or lack thereof, relating to dog fences.

As example, currently, we have no registration of fences or permit requirements for the installation and location of invisible fences, or any way of checking that they are operational. We have learned anecdotally when wires are cut by utilities that some fences were actually installed in the Village’s Right of Way. We seek to balance the preservation of our streets as a very walkable Village with that of open spaces for family pets.

We welcome your thoughts.

# # #

Mary C. Marvin is the mayor of the Village of Bronxville, New York. Share your thoughts by directing email to mayor@vobny.com