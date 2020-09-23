Meet the Maverick: Judge Karen Best for Yonkers City Court Judge

Meet the BEST

YONKERS, NY — September 23, 2020 — We know that you have heard about the rest, but come meet history maker, Karen BEST.  Karen is the Maverick Democratic nominee for Yonkers City Court Judge. This is your opportunity to get to know her and to ask her questions.
Please RSVP at best4yonkerscitycourt@gmail.com. Feel free to share this invitation with anyone interested in attending. This is a semi-casual fundraising event (no ties allowed).
If you are unable to attend, but you would like to support her campaign, the link to the donation site is https://donorbox.org/best-4-yonkers-city-court.
Please note: HudCo is serious about following COVID-19 guidelines. Social distancing rules will apply. Temperature checks will be administered at the door.

