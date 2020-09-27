New York State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh Demands Congress Act to Preserve the Integrity of the Census

YONKERS, NY — September 26, 2020 — While a Federal District Court ruling blocks efforts by the Trump Administration to shut down Census fieldwork by , 2020, Yonkers State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh and fellow State Legislators are calling on Congress to act quickly to preserve the integrity of the 2020 Census.

In a letter to the leaders of the House and Senate in Washington, Sayegh and 38 members of the New York State Senate and Assembly urge legislative action to protect the Constitutionally mandated Census.

“It is exceedingly clear that a complete count has not been conducted resulting in a dramatic undercount especially in urban areas of New York,” said Assemblyman Sayegh (D-Yonkers, NY-AD 90) “This undercount will lead to grave consequences for our residents in every neighborhood across the State of New York.”

The call for Congress to act comes as the Federal District Court for Northern California has issued a preliminary injunction preventing the Trump Administration from shutting down Census field operations . Assemblyman Sayegh praised the ruling of the court as a victory for Yonkers and other hard-to-count communities.

The letter was sent to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, The New York State Congressional delegation and Secretary of the Department of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, whose department oversees the Census.

Kerry Donovan | Director of Communications | New York State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (D-Yonkers, NY-AD-90).

Re: Extending the September 30th Deadline for the 2020 Census

Dear Federal Officials,

We, the undersigned members of the New York State Legislature, are writing to express our concern with regards to the fast-approaching Field Data Collection deadline on September 30th, 2020 for the Decennial Census and are urging Congress to expedite the passage of legislation allowing for an extension to ensure a full and proper count. It has become exceedingly clear that as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, a complete count has not been conducted by the superseding agency. The suspension of Field Data Collection on September 30th would result in a dramatic undercount especially in many urban, suburban, and rural communities across our state, with grave consequences to our residents and New York State alike for many years into the future.

The Decennial Census is vital for nearly every facet of American life. So much so that our Founders found it necessary to enumerate this paramount responsibility into our nation’s Constitution. Today, the Census not only serves as the basis to determine the representation states are given in the United States House of Representatives, but in determining how approximately $1.5 trillion in federal resources are administered annually for Education, Hospitals, Infrastructure, and Emergency Services. As we approach the September 30th deadline, the non-response rate in many communities across our state is lagging beyond that of the more recent 2010 and 2000 decennial counts.

In internal emails recently revealed to the public by a federal lawsuit in California, career officials in a draft document warned Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that “shortening the time period to meet the original statutory deadlines for apportionment and redistricting data would

result in a Census that has fatal data quality flaws that are unacceptable for a Constitutionally-mandated national activity.”

In addition, the Census Scientific Advisory Committee; whose members are tasked with advising the Census Bureau director on the use of scientific developments as they pertain to the full range of Census Bureau programs and activities, has recommended the 2020 Census operational timeline to be extended in their most recent Fall 2020 meeting in concurrence with the Bureau’s April 2020 request, summarizing their concerns by stating “When the weather isn’t right, we postpone the launching of rockets into space. The same should be true of the Decennial enumeration, the results of which will impart apportionment, redistricting, funding decisions, legal mandates, and regulatory uses of Decennial Census data over the next decade.

Statisticians and social scientists have also expressed their concerns. According to peer-reviewed research published in the September 11th , 2020 issue of Science by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), there are overwhelming concerns that an accelerated count might undermine crucial data that the Census tells us about demographic trends of our nation.

On behalf of my colleagues in the New York State Legislature, we urge you to pass legislation to extend the deadline for a count in accordance with the responsibilities enumerated to Congress in Article 1 of the United States Constitution. In this extraordinarily difficult time, coordinated effective action on all levels of government has made a difference in the lives of millions of Americans. We hope that you can continue to deliver for New Yorkers and all Americans by protecting the integrity of the Decennial Census.

Sincerely,

Assemblyman Nader Sayegh

90th District

