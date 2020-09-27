New York State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh Demands Congress Act to Preserve the Integrity of the Census

Tribune Budget, Community, Economic Development, Education, Finance, Governance, History, Law, New York State, People, Politics, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

Hon. Nader J. Sayegh, NYS Assemblyman – (D-Yonkers NY – AD 90),

YONKERS, NY — September 26, 2020 — While a Federal District Court ruling blocks efforts by the Trump Administration to shut down Census fieldwork by September 30, 2020, Yonkers State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh and fellow State Legislators are calling on Congress to act quickly to preserve the integrity of the 2020 Census.

In a letter to the leaders of the House and Senate in Washington, Sayegh and 38 members of the New York State Senate and Assembly urge legislative action to protect the Constitutionally mandated Census.

“It is exceedingly clear that a complete count has not been conducted resulting in a dramatic undercount especially in urban areas of New York,” said Assemblyman Sayegh (D-Yonkers, NY-AD 90) “This undercount will lead to grave consequences for our residents in every neighborhood across the State of New York.”

The call for Congress to act comes as the Federal District Court for Northern California has issued a preliminary injunction preventing the Trump Administration from shutting down Census field operations September 30. Assemblyman Sayegh praised the ruling of the court as a victory for Yonkers and other hard-to-count communities.

The letter was sent to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, The New York State Congressional delegation and Secretary of the Department of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, whose department oversees the Census.

# # #

Kerry Donovan | Director of Communications | New York State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (D-Yonkers, NY-AD-90).

# # #

NADER J. SAYEGH 

Assemblyman 

90th District • Yonkers 

THE ASSEMBLY 

STATE OF NEW YORK 

ALBANY 

September 25, 2020 

Sec. Wilbur Ross 

Department of Commerce 

1401 Constitution Avenue NW 

Washington, D.C. 20230 

Hon. Nancy Pelosi 

The Speaker of the House of Representatives 

United States Capitol 

Washington, D.C. 20515 

Hon. Mitch McConnell 

Majority Leader of the United States Senate 

United States Capitol 

Washington, D.C. 20515 

Hon. Charles E. Schumer 

Democratic Leader 

United States Capitol 

Washington, D.C. 20515 

Re: Extending the September 30th Deadline for the 2020 Census 

Dear Federal Officials, 

We, the undersigned members of the New York State Legislature, are writing to express our concern with regards to the fast-approaching Field Data Collection deadline on September 30th, 2020 for the Decennial Census and are urging Congress to expedite the passage of legislation allowing for an extension to ensure a full and proper count. It has become exceedingly clear that as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, a complete count has not been conducted by the superseding agency. The suspension of Field Data Collection on September 30th would result in a dramatic undercount especially in many urban, suburban, and rural communities across our state, with grave consequences to our residents and New York State alike for many years into the future. 

The Decennial Census is vital for nearly every facet of American life. So much so that our Founders found it necessary to enumerate this paramount responsibility into our nation’s Constitution. Today, the Census not only serves as the basis to determine the representation states are given in the United States House of Representatives, but in determining how approximately $1.5 trillion in federal resources are administered annually for Education, Hospitals, Infrastructure, and Emergency Services. As we approach the September 30th deadline, the non-response rate in many communities across our state is lagging beyond that of the more recent 2010 and 2000 decennial counts. 

In internal emails recently revealed to the public by a federal lawsuit in California, career officials in a draft document warned Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that “shortening the time period to meet the original statutory deadlines for apportionment and redistricting data would 

ALBANY OFFICE: Room 326, Legislative Office Building, Albany, New York 12248 • 518-455-3662, FAX: 518-455-5499 DISTRICT OFFICE: 35 E. Grassy Sprain Road, Rm. 406B, Yonkers, New York 10710 • 914-779-8805, FAX: 914-779-8859 EMAIL: sayeghn@nyassembly.gov 

result in a Census that has fatal data quality flaws that are unacceptable for a Constitutionally-mandated national activity.” 

In addition, the Census Scientific Advisory Committee; whose members are tasked with advising the Census Bureau director on the use of scientific developments as they pertain to the full range of Census Bureau programs and activities, has recommended the 2020 Census operational timeline to be extended in their most recent Fall 2020 meeting in concurrence with the Bureau’s April 2020 request, summarizing their concerns by stating “When the weather isn’t right, we postpone the launching of rockets into space. The same should be true of the Decennial enumeration, the results of which will impart apportionment, redistricting, funding decisions, legal mandates, and regulatory uses of Decennial Census data over the next decade. 

Statisticians and social scientists have also expressed their concerns. According to peer-reviewed research published in the September 11th , 2020 issue of Science by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), there are overwhelming concerns that an accelerated count might undermine crucial data that the Census tells us about demographic trends of our nation. 

On behalf of my colleagues in the New York State Legislature, we urge you to pass legislation to extend the deadline for a count in accordance with the responsibilities enumerated to Congress in Article 1 of the United States Constitution. In this extraordinarily difficult time, coordinated effective action on all levels of government has made a difference in the lives of millions of Americans. We hope that you can continue to deliver for New Yorkers and all Americans by protecting the integrity of the Decennial Census. 

Sincerely, 

Assemblyman Nader Sayegh 

90th District 

Assemblyman Charles Barron 60th Assembly District 

Assemblyman John Salkas 

121st Assembly District 

Assemblywoman Nily Rozic 

70th District 

Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson 104th District 

Assemblyman Steven Cymbrowitz 

45th Assembly District 

Assemblyman Harvey Epstein 

74th Assembly District 

Assemblyman Al Taylor 

71st Assembly District 

Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee 

97th Assembly District 

Assemblyman Walter Mosley 

57th Assembly District 

Assemblyman Brian Manktelow 

130th Assembly District 

Assemblyman Phil Palmesano 

132nd Assembly District 

Assemblywoman Karines E. Reyes 

87th Assembly District 

Assemblywoman Barbara Lifton 

125th Assembly District 

Assemblyman Richard Gottfried 

75th Assembly District 

Assemblywoman Amy Paulin 

88th Assembly District 

Assemblyman Felix Ortiz 

51st Assembly District 

Assemblywoman Inez E. Dickens 

70th Assembly District 

Assemblywoman Judy Griffin 

21st Assembly District 

Assemblyman Fred Thiele 

1st Assembly District 

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo 

123rd Assembly District 

Assemblywoman Monica Wallace 

143rd Assembly District 

Senator Roxanne Persaud 

19th Senate District 

Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou 

65th Assembly District 

Assemblyman Steven Englebright 

4th Assembly District 

Assemblyman David Buchwald 

93rd Assembly District 

Assemblywoman Sandy Galef 

95th Assembly District 

Assemblyman Tom Abinanti 

92nd Assembly District 

Senator Tim Kennedy 

63rd Senate District 

Senator James Skoufis 

39th Senate District 

Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez 

80th Assembly District 

Assemblywoman Pamela J. Hunter 

128th Assembly District 

Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz 

39th Assembly District 

Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright 

76th Assembly District 

Assemblyman Kenneth P. Zebrowski 

96th Assembly District 

Senator Alessandra Biaggi 

34th Senate District 

Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte 42nd Assembly District 

CC: NY Federal Delegation 

United States Senators: 

Kirsten E. Gillibrand 

Assemblymember Didi Barrett 106th Assembly District 

Assemblyman William Colton 47th Assembly District 

Assemblyman John T. McDonald III 108th Assembly District 

Assemblymember Deborah Glick 

66th Assembly District 

United States Representatives: 

Lee Zeldin (N.Y.-1) 

Peter T. King (N.Y.-2) 

Thomas Suozzi (N.Y.-3) 

Kathleen Rice (N.Y.-4) 

Gregory W. Meeks (N.Y.-5) 

Grace Meng (N.Y.-6) 

Nydia M. Velázquez (N.Y.-7) 

Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.-8) 

Yvette D. Clarke (N.Y.-9) 

Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.-10) 

Max Rose (N.Y.-11) 

Carolyn B. Maloney (N.Y.-12) 

Adriano Espaillat (N.Y.-13) 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.-14) 

José E. Serrano (N.Y.-15) 

Eliot L. Engel (N.Y.-16) 

Nita M. Lowey (N.Y.-17) 

Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.-18) 

Antonio Delgado (N.Y.-19) 

Paul Tonko (N.Y.-20) 

Elise Stefanik (N.Y.-21) 

Anthony Brindisi (N.Y.-22) 

Tom Reed (N.Y.-23) 

John Katko (N.Y.-24) 

Joe Morelle (N.Y.-25) 

Brian Higgins (N.Y.-26) 

Chris Jacobs (N.Y.-27) 

Document Complete

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.