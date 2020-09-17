NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90), Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – September 18, 2020 from 10am-12Noon ET

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” via the following hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/11809014

Listeners are welcome to share their perspective and/or inquiry. Call 347-205-9201.

The subject matter to be discussed is defined herein.

OSSINING, NY and YONKERS, NY — September 18, 2020 — New York State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90) opens the broadcast speaking to the legislation he has authored. He informs us of his campaign effort, and the fiscal constraints that have befallen the City of Yonkers.

The legislation Nader Sayegh has authored as the following:

A10988 Requires cell towers to be equipped with a back-up power source in case of a power outage A10991 Relates to defining medical needs for essential electricity A10999 Relates to requiring utility companies maintain a toll free number for reporting service outages A11015 Requires the emergency response plan of an electric corporation to include plans for how the communication and coordination of efforts shall occur A11016 Relates to emergency response plans relating to downed wires A11017 Requires electric companies to provide alternative measures to ensure customers with documented need for essential electricity for medical needs have access to electricity during power outages A11019 Requires electric corporations to prioritize restoring services to police departments, fire departments, and ambulance services, when such services are interrupted A11020 Provides a discount to consumers of certain utilities for failure to provide contracted services”

From 10-11am.

Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity started her day before this broadcast began. She was immersed in reimagining police conduct and standards at meeting attended by residents of Ossining. She is expected to conclude Friday’s findings sometime after 11am. Awaiting her arrival to the broadcast, Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris will speak to issues from hyperlocal to international with commensurate analysis awaiting the mayor upon the conclusion of her meeting. The segment with Mayor Gearity will be approximately 30 minutes in duration, and the balance will be with Hezi Aris. The broadcast concludes at 12Noon.