NYSUT Endorses Harckham for Senate Re-Election

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY — September 3, 2020 — New York State United Teachers (NYSUT), the 600,000 member New York State teachers union, announced that it has endorsed Pete Harckham for re-election to the New York State Senate.

“Now more than ever we need elected officials who will support public education and health care, and Senator Harckham has done just that,” said NYSUT President Andy Pallotta. “We are proud to endorse him for re-election, and look forward to working with him and his colleagues in the Senate Majority for the next two years, as we advocate for high-quality public schools, colleges and hospitals for every New Yorker.”

NYSUT has a diverse membership, which includes Pre-K through 12th grade teachers and paraprofessionals, library staff members and some healthcare workers in both public and private schools. The union is affiliated with the American Federation of Teachers, the AFL-CIO and the National Education Association. Among NYSUT’s local affiliates is the 140,000 members of the United Federation of Teachers.

Harckham, who is finishing his first term as a state senator, is campaigning to return to Albany and continue representing the 40th Senate District. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

Last year, Harckham was able to secure nearly $400 million in educational aid to the 40th Senate District, an increase of $10.5 million; and in the 2020-2021 State Budget, Harckham approved $1 billion in additional state education funding, which included and additional $15 million of Foundation Aid for local schools.

“I am very honored to have the support of NYSUT,” said Harckham. “Teachers and school staff members are among our most important and essential workers, as they are helping to educate and prepare our students for the challenges ahead. I will continue to make education funding a priority, and will work to make sure that our educational goals are met while we adapt to new learning strategies because of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

New York’s 40th District includes the towns of Beekman, Pawling and the village of Pawling in Dutchess County; the towns of Carmel, Patterson and Southeast, and the village of Brewster in Putnam County; and the city of Peekskill, the towns of Cortlandt, Lewisboro, Mount Pleasant, New Castle, North Salem, Pound Ridge, Somers and Yorktown, the town/village of Mount Kisco, and the villages of Briarcliff Manor, Buchanan, Croton-on-Hudson, Pleasantville and Sleepy Hollow in Westchester County.

# # #

# # #

SOURCE: Tom Staudter | Director of Communications | Photographer | Office of NYS Senator Pete Harckham (SD-40).