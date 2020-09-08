Oren M. Levin-Waldman, PhD., Socio-Economic Research Scholar, Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mount Vernon Mayor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Levl – Wednesday, September 9, 2020 @ 10am ET

Listeners are welcome to share their perspective or make inquiry when on topic by calling 1-347-205-9201

Computer access to Wednesday’s broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” is accomplished via the following hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11799367 

Prof. Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Socio-Economic Research School initiates discussion with respect  his most recent essay, “In Defense of Varieties of Capitalism”. https://www.yonkerstribune.com/2020/09/in-defense-of-varieties-of-capitalism-voc-by-oren-m-levin-waldman 

From 10-11am.

Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mayor of the City of Mount Vernon attends the broadcast in discussion of the issues confronting the City of Mount Vernon with respect to governance, economic development, re-imaging the function of the Mount Vernon Police Department, as well as of government departments  evolving to better function collaboratively and within the hierarchical structure. From 11am-12Noon.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large is your host today.

