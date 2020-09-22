Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Socio-Economic research Scholar, Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mount VERNON Mayor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, September 23, 2020 @ 10am ET

Listeners are welcome to share their perspective or make inquiry when on topic by calling 1-347-205-9201

Prof. Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Socio-Economic Research Scholar initiates discussion with respect to his most recent essay, “The Next Supreme Court Justice Could be Critical to Worker Rights and the Survival of the Middle Class”.

From 10-11am.

Shawyn Patterson-Howard attends the broadcast in discussion with respect to a concept defined as “guaranteed basic income”, a concept derived from and become universally learned from and broached by former Democratic Presidential aspirant Andrew Young that is known as “Universal Basic Income (UBI). We explore the concept, the modality experimented in a growing number of municipalities across the nation, including Mount Vernon. While the project may presently be considered an entitlement, at issue is whether a UBI or GBI can or should be a baseline for the nation, and if so, how? With time permitting, we delve into the issue that came forward in the telling of “Mount Vernon and Developer Sued to Stop Construction of an Apartment Building By Hezi Aris.” The concern is whether there can be checks and balances in departments within any municipality, no matter its size, and if so how? Both subjects speak to the re-imagining effort being undertaken by the City of Mount Vernon under the aegis of Mayor Patterson-Howard. While it is likely to be presumptuous to anticipate progress so soon after the initiative begun last month, we inquire how the personnel of the different departments are contending with the challenges that prior to her administration were seemingly non-existent.

From 11am-12Noon.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large is your host today.