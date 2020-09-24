Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity, NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10am-12Noon ET

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” via the following hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/11813068

OSSINING, NY and YONKERS, NY — September 25, 2020 — Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity may announce appointments to the Police Reform & Reinvention Working Committee. We learn the capacity of experience, knowledge, wherewithal, and their collective intent in seeing the process and outcome realized. From 10-10:30am.

New York State Assemblymember Nader Sayegh (AD-90) speaks to the fiscal challenges facing local government, and what, if any remedies solutions can be conceptualized deriving from the bicameral NYS Legislature. Conservative fiscal policies and budgets may have been overwhelmed by COVID-19 and the dishevelment it has wrought. Do remedial concepts exist or must residents come to realize the enormity of the issues revealed by COVID-19, no matter the municipality? What is governments role at this juncture? The search has begun. Fro 10:30-11:30am.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Larger Hezi Aris on hyperlocal, municipality, county, state, national, and international concerns with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon.