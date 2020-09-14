Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity
OSSINING, NY — September 14, 2020
Ossining Tomorrow: Last week included two discussions with BFJ, the planning consultants assisting us with Ossining Tomorrow, our comprehensive plan update. Here’s a link to Thursday’s virtual tutorial and slide presentation about form-based zoning. On Saturday a group of village elected officials, staff, and comp plan steering committee members took a walking field trip focused on the the idea of creating overlay zones in downtown and the Croton Avenue corridor. The potential new approach would incorporate form-based zoning which focuses on how people interface with the built environment, creating a more walkable and inviting business district.
Ossining Tomorrow
Last week’s work session included an update on the proposed development of the property where the Brandreth Pill Factory once stood. The Village Board is one of three boards that approves permits related to this proposed development. The developer came to us requesting an extension of the Special Waterfront Permit which is in our purview. Our conversation focused on the need for greater water infrastructure investment by the developer and how that may be incorporated explicitly in an approved permit extension. The next step is for engineering and legal staff to meet with the developer to explore this further. Click here to view last week’s discussion
.
Community Connections:
I’ll be in Village Hall tomorrow for Open Office Hours from 10am until 12noon. Come by to ask a question, offer a suggestion or raise a concern about anything village related. If you prefer to meet me outside, weather permitting, please call my cell phone 914-640-0575 when you arrive and I’ll bring a couple of folding chairs onto the front lawn for us.
To reach out by email any hour:
Hybrid Legislative Session 2.0
This week we will hold our second hybrid legislative session. The public is invited to speak either in person or virtually. IT staff has been busy working out the technology kinks, and we continue to improve clarity of the safety precautions in place for those who are attending in person at the Joseph G Caputo Community Center. If you attend in person, remember your mask, be prepared to answer a few questions and have your temperature taken, and maintain distance from others.
Striving to be an inclusive local government means working to find safe and responsible pathways for engaging the public. This week will be the first public hearings the Village Board has hosted since COVID began. Click here for the full agenda
, including links to the six proposed local laws that are presented this week for public hearings.
We will also discuss calling for a public hearing for a proposed local law to strengthen protection of wetlands. We have recently received feedback from Riverkeeper as well as developers. We have asked our consulting engineers to review the detailed information from Riverkeeper and provide us with insights at this week’s meeting. Click here to read the current draft of this proposed local law
.
With Regards,
/s/Victoria Gearity
Census Deadline Approaching: U.S. Census Bureau is going door to door to follow up with households in Ossining that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. Click here to learn more
.
La Oficina del Censo de EE. UU. Irá de puerta a puerta para dar seguimiento a los hogares en Ossining que aún no han respondido al Censo de 2020. Pulsa aquí para saber más
.