Prof. Jeffrey Swartz, WMU-Cooley Law School, John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” via the following hyperlink …

Guests / Listeners are welcome to share their inquiry or perspective on the subjects and issues discussed by calling 347-205-9201

The subject matter to be discussed is defined herein.

TAMPA, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — September 15, 2020 — WMU-Cooley Law School-Tampa Campus Prof. Jeffrey Swartz speaks to former New York City Mayor and Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg who has committed to spend $100 million in support of the Biden-Harris campaign effort to ameliorate the burgeoning support President Trump has specifically gained among the Cuban-American immigrant community whose memory of Castro is remembered for their having suffered through the revolution and remembered by their children and grandchildren to this day. Further does the BLM movement further reveal a kink in the BIDEN-HARRIS message specifically because of the violence, looting, and anti-police pushback that seems to be a leg up for Trump. Is the BIDEN-HARRIS message clear or is it unsteady because it is not progressive enough for some, while for others it is already too far left? Does the BIDEN-HARRIS team need to re-calibrate their message or are they comfortably ensconced on a trajectory toward winning the White House?

Cuban-Americans in Florida’s Miami-Dade County support Trump over Biden by 38 points, according to a Bendixen & Amandi International poll. The poll, conducted Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, found the former vice president narrowly behind overall Hispanic voters in the county, with Trump leading 47% to 46%. Is this poll giving BIDEN-HARRIS pause? ُAlex Otaola has an audience of hundreds of thousands with his Spanish-language YouTube show focused on culture — and pro-Trump politics. Strategists in both parties say Otaola has been instrumental to a remarkable swing among younger Cuban American voters who now massively favor Trump and could swing Florida. We attempt to decipher the Otaola message.

From 10-10:30am

John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor speaks to the opening of the White Plains Public School District, while Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris speaks to the opening of the Yonkers Public School District.

From 10:30-11am.

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, engages in additional hyperlocal, and international nes with commensurate analysis.

From 11am-12Noon.