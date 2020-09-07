Prof. Jeffrey Swartz, WMU-Cooley Law School, Senator Pete Harckham, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” via the following hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11799366

PEEKSKILL, NY, TAMPA, FL, and YONKERS, NY — AUGUST 25, 2020 — Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large engages in hyperlocal news. From 10-10:30am. As well as on international news with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon.

WMU-Cooley Law School-Tampa Campus Prof. Jeffrey Swartz speaks to issues revolving about President Trump. Focus on POTUS’ concern over election fraud, his advisement given to North Carolinians last week to vote my mail and in person, his not sharing a complete telling of previous Russian interference in the elections process, note the potential for interference in the 2020 Presidential Election, as well as POTUS’ assertion that a vaccine may be ready to be administered by the end of October or the first days in November. Will the lack of a vaccine be the catalyst for Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s win on November 3rd? From 10:30-11am.

New York State Senator Pete Harckham (SD-40) speaks to the Saturday, September 12th food drive to be held in Pleasantville, NY from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the parking lot of the United Methodist Church, 70 Bedford Road, Pleasantville, NY. The New York Times confirms what we are seeing all over the Hudson Valley: hunger insecurity is a major problem for people across the nation.

Sen. Harckham has held six food drives in the past few weeks—one each in Sleepy Hollow, Peekskill, Mount Kisco, Mohegan Lake, Brewster and Bedford—and collected about 30,000 pounds of food items and over $9,500 in cash donations so far.

While this is a required and responsive measure, is there a New York State vision to ameliorate this crisis?

Covid-19 has revealed hunger insecurity, disparity in financial capacity and the widening gap between those who are at the lowest levels of the socio-economic ladder and those at the higher level. From 11-11:30am.