Romano Campaign Receives Endorsement of the Yonkers Police Captains, Lieutenants, and Sergeants Association (CLSA)

YONKERS, NY – Deptember 22, 2020 — Yonkers City Court Judge candidate Dan Romano today thanked members of the Yonkers Police Captains, Lieutenants, and Sergeants Association (CLSA) for their endorsement, adding to a growing list of labor and community organizations supporting the Romano campaign.

“I would like to thank the CLSA members and leadership for their faith in my candidacy for City Court Judge,” said Romano. “I am honored to have support from across our city’s law enforcement community, and am proud of the diverse coalition of unions and community organizations across our city that have endorsed our campaign for a better City Court.”

“We believe that Dan is a man of high character and integrity, and very worthy of our support for City Court Judge,” said CLSA President Det. Lieutenant Michael Koch. “Dan’s extensive experience trying cases before the City Court has given him a unique understanding of our community’s needs and challenges, and his commitment to increasing courtroom efficiency will improve service for all Yonkers residents. We are proud to support his campaign.”

The Yonkers Police Captains, Lieutenants and Sergeants Association represents Yonkers Police Department leadership, and sponsors a variety of initiatives to improve police-community relations and serve Yonkers residents.

###

Dan Romano is a lifelong Yonkers resident who has practiced law in Yonkers and Westchester County for over thirty years. Dan has dedicated his career to fighting for Yonkers families in court, and now he wants to bring his passion for the law and fighting for ordinary people to the City Court.