Schumer, Gillibrand Announce Massive Grant – $11.5 Million in FEMA Funding for Yonkers Fire Department to Hire 30 Additional Firefighters

The funding comes as Yonkers Fire Department faces staffing vacancies from attrition, long term sick or injury leave, and absences due to COVID-19 collectively creating additional unexpected overtime costs over $6,500,000.00. The senators said that the federal funding announced today will be used to offset the need for additional overtime funding by expanding the Department to better serve the City of Yonkers.

After hearing from the city and the department in June, both senators asked DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and FEMA Acting Administrator Peter Gaynor to fully fund Yonkers’ $11.5M proposal to hire 30 additional firefighters. The senators emphasized the devastating financial impacts of COVID-19 in Yonkers, New York’s fourth-largest city and one of the nation’s first hot spots for the virus.

Senator Schumer’s letter to Secretary Wolf appears below:

Dear Acting Secretary Wolf:

I am pleased to write in support of the application submitted by Yonkers Fire Department (YFD) for funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grants program.

We are grateful that Senate Majority Leader Schumer and Senator Gillibrand were able to secure this critical funding for the Yonkers Firefighters. These federal dollars will help keep the Yonkers Fire Department whole and allow us to continue to provide the citizens of Yonkers with the premier fire and emergency response they deserve,” said Barry McGoey, President Yonkers Firefighters IAFF Local 628.

Located in Westchester County, New York, Yonkers is the fourth largest city in New York State with 210,000 residents across 21 square miles. The YFD has faced several major impacts to their budget recently, from a 20% reduction in state aid to lost hotel and sales tax revenues, combined with increased overtime from staffing vacancies.

With new developments, an increase in population and the recent COVID-19 pandemic, YFD has seen a dramatic increase in call volume, along with new risks. Without SAFER Grant funding, YFD will be unable to maintain a modern, adequately trained and equipped fire department.

I applaud the Yonkers Fire Department for its foresight, and sincerely hope the application meets with your approval. Thank you for your consideration. Please do not hesitate to contact me or my Grants Coordinator in my Washington, DC office at 202-224-6542. Sincerely, Senator Gillibrand’s letter to Administrator Gaynor appears below: Dear Administrator Gaynor, I write in support of the application submitted by the Yonkers Fire Department (YFD) for funding from Staffing for the Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant Program through Federal Emergency Management Agency. The requested funding will be used to hire and fund the employment of 30 new firefighters.

With new developments, an increase in population and the recent COVID-19 pandemic, YFD has seen a dramatic increase in call volume, along with new risks. Without SAFER Grant funding, YFD will be unable to maintain a modern, adequately trained and equipped fire department.

I applaud the Yonkers Fire Department for its foresight, and sincerely hope the application meets with your approval.

Thank you for your consideration. Please do not hesitate to contact me or my Grants Coordinator in my Washington, DC office at 202-224-6542.

Sincerely,

SOURCES: Allison Biasotti (Schumer), and Miriam Cash (Gillibrand).