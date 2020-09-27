Click onto the hyperlink below to see the video of what transpired yesterday, September 25, 2020

Shootings that took place at Getty Square – September 25, 2020.

YONKERS, NY — September 26, 2020 – A New Rochelle man brandishing a loaded gun ran toward Getty Square from the intersection of Hudson Street and Riverdale Avenue. As he approached Getty Square he seemingly directed his attention at uniformed police officers. Each fired bullet missed connecting with a potential human target. This, while people were going about their business in the heart of Yonkers downtown luckily unscathed. The incident took place on Friday, September 25th at about 4pm.

Yonkers Police wrestled the 24-year-old suspect who has a record of two proper gun convictions; in 2016 and another in 2019. YPD did not release the suspects name.

The convicted felon has a record of two prior gun convictions; one in 2016, and another in 2019.

Yonkers Tribune has not learned if charges have yet been lodged.