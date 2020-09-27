BLUE TRUTH: New Rochelle Resident Fires Five Shots at Crowd in Getty Square; Yonkers Police Did Not Need to Return Fire; No One Injured
By HEZI ARIS

eHezi Archives, Community, History, Law, New Rochelle, NY, People, Police Department News, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

Click onto the hyperlink below to see the video of what transpired yesterday, September 25, 2020

Shootings that took place at Getty Square – September 25, 2020.

The Blue Truth

Bronxville Tribune / Yonkers Tribune / Mount Vernon Tribune / Westchester Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large and WHYT Radio’s Westchester On the Level Host Hezi Aris.

YONKERS, NY — September 26, 2020 – A New Rochelle man brandishing a loaded gun ran toward Getty Square from the intersection of Hudson Street and Riverdale Avenue. As he approached Getty Square he seemingly directed his attention at uniformed police officers. Each fired bullet missed connecting with a potential human target. This, while people were going about their business in the heart of Yonkers downtown luckily unscathed. The incident took place on Friday, September 25th at about 4pm.

Yonkers Police wrestled the 24-year-old suspect who has a record of two proper gun convictions; in 2016 and another in 2019. YPD did not release the suspects name.

The convicted felon has a record of two prior gun convictions; one in 2016, and another in 2019. 

Yonkers Tribune has not learned if charges have yet been lodged. 

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.