Abatement Denies Any Financial Gain

Through 2025 Possibly More Hezitorial

The Yonkers Zoning Board of Appeals, evidently feeling the community’s wrath over the Yonkers Planning Board’s lack of a legal notice to the meeting assert their interests have been marginalized and ostracized from the process to benefit UPS without regard to the public safety concerns that would impact them most egregiously.

Joel Sachs, Esq., of the law firm Keane & Beane will be representing the residents. Sachs’ stipulation is that Yonkers Zoning Code only permits underground fuel storage facilities and the Yonkers Planning Board has no authority to waive that requirement and thereby allow an above ground storage tank. Further, at issue is that the Yonkers Building Commissioner’s position that a truck refueling depot is permitted under a CM zoning district is questionable since no variance was a ever issued.

Additionally, a truck refueling depot is not permitted in a commercial zone, whereas it would if the area was designated an industrial zone.

Why does this matter? It matters on almost every level of governance. The fact that Yonkersites are not privy to this information, that it is hidden from the public domain to a lack of public notice reveals the lack of transparency evident in the conduct of Yonkers City Hall and its various departments. Lack of transparency is equal to the lack of respect of Yonkersites.

Even if an accommodation to the UPS development can be found what it the point? The property has a 10 year abatement that began in 2015 and continues through 2025. So to whose benefit does the project moving forward serve? It isn’t serving the taxpayer. The fact that the Yonkers Planning Board could conduct its effort without the public ever finding out is disrespectful and insolent.

Learn more about the issue below:

and