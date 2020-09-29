The Matthew Wallace Foundation to Distribute Halloween Costumes to Children in Need

YONKERS, NY — September 29, 2020 — The Matthew Wallace Foundation will distribute Halloween costumes to children in need at Yonkers Community Action Program. Families hit hard by COVID19 will not have to bear the burden of buying costumes for their children. Three hundred costumes will be given away.
The Matthew Wallace Foundation was founded in memory of Matthew Wallace, a 17 year Mount St. Michael Academy high school student who was killed by a MetroNorth train in 2013. Since 2014 the foundation has been helping the community.
Friday, October 2, 2020 – 164 Ashburton Avenue Yonkers, NY – From 2pm – 5pm.