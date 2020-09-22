While abortion will figure prominently in senate confirmation hearings, what typically gets lost are the implications of a Supreme Court pick for labor and the rights of workers. Courts have traditionally existed to protect property and the rights of property owners. As employers are typically viewed as traditional property owners, with workers having no such corresponding property rights in their labor, courts have tended to resolve disputes in favor of employers against the interests of workers.

Therefore, the stakes in the upcoming confirmation battle over the next Supreme Court justice could not be higher. Over the years, especially since Reagan’s presidency, the rights of workers have been eroded. First, the Reagan administration and subsequent Republican administrations, packed the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) with people who were anti-labor. Second, these NLRB rulings were only upheld by conservative majorities on the Supreme Court.