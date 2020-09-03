Victoria Gearity, Ossining Mayor, Nader Sayegh, NYS Assemblyman (AD-90), and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Friday, September 4, 2020 @ 10am EDT

Guests and listeners may share their perspective and / or inquiry on topic by calling: (347) 205-9201.

YONKERS, NY — September 4, 2020 — The broadcast opens with Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity who speaks to the challenges in eating Governor Andrew Cuomo’s directive to all municipalities with respect to honing a village board meeting, re-imagining best practices for community input with respect to governance, and the re-imagining of the Ossining Police Department, among other concerns? From 10-10:30am

NYS Assembyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90) joins thereafter with respect to the conduct of the NYS Assembly, the NYS Senate, and New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. We learn what issues are yet to be resolved, what has gained approval in recent weeks, and what still remains to gain prominence with the NYS Legislature. We inquire since Yonkers found its coffers languishing with $45-$50 million in unrealized revenue what alternative does Yonkers have to get out of its fiscal condition? Is a New York State control board in Yonkers’ future? With so many people out of work, can the population of residents facing eviction hold out long enough before they face the prospect of eviction? Is NYS in any position to financially bail out the many municipalities that are fiscally challenged?

The Yonkers Public School District does not seem ready to open the school district by next week even though they should have. Is there a role the state government can play when the YPS has failed to have a plan in place for the school to open at this late date?

Lastly, we question if MGM Resorts need to fire personnel from its casino operations, and the 1,000 employees who lost their employ in Yonkers informs Yonkers ability to garner the revenues it had hoped to gain, though without a plan. From 10:30-11am.

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large, on hyperlocal and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon.