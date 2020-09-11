YFT Member Action Needed Now!

Dear YFT Members,

The Yonkers Public Schools have only been open a few days and already COVID 19 positive cases are being identified. Any hope that Superintendent Quezada was going to make the health and safety of the district’s employees a priority is quickly dimming.

Since the opening of schools at least four schools have COVID positive cases or cases requiring the quarantine of staff members. Across Westchester County the COVID rate has jumped to 6.5%, well above the 5% measure that signals an impending health crisis.

After a few days of school, a teacher tested COVID positive at School 17 and Superintendent Quezada refused to allow for a 14-day remote home instruction quarantine for teachers and staff until the YFT exerted pressure on the district to act. Subsequently, other staff members at School 17 tested positive. Individual staff members have gone into quarantine at Dodson, Martin Luther King Jr, and School 13.

Now, at Roosevelt HS, the principal has publicly announced that a teacher who had daily interactions with other staff members within the building tested COVID positive. Superintendent Quezada has thus far refused to order a quarantine and institute a 14-day remote home instruction program.

We refuse to allow the district to continue to gamble with the health and safety of staff members and their families.

It is time to take action!

The YFT is calling on members to demand from Mayor Spano that he act to protect the health and welfare of the city’s employees. Call and email Mayor Spano and tell him that schools that have active COVID 19 cases MUST move to a quarantine and institute a 14-day remote home instruction program rather than risk the lives of employees of the Yonkers Public Schools and their families.

In Solidarity,

The YFT Executive Board

Mayor Spano – (914) 377-4537