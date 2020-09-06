Yonkers Council of PTA/PTSAs Responds to Yonkers Federation of Teachers

YONKERS, NY — September 5, 2020 — This morning, the YFT issued a one-page memo to its teachers addressing concerns relative to technology and overall safety issues the teachers may face on Tuesday, the first day of school and remote learning.
The YCPTA, speaking on behalf of the parents and children of the City of Yonkers, is extremely frustrated that a memo with general details, and no specifics as to which schools have the issues, is released the Saturday before school starts and on a holiday weekend.The YCPTA has toured buildings (see below) and found that while work remains in progress, it did not view it as unsafe for teachers, who will be teaching in their individualized classrooms, and wearing masks in the schools where children will not be present. All are expected to wear face masks, failure to do so is not only inconsiderate, but against this State’s Order and should be enforced by the administrators and districts. No exception.
YCPTA understands that training was limited to 4 days, since teachers first reported to school on September 1. We also understand that a decision to bring them in sooner for training, with extremely limited funds to pay them, was also not an option.
We get it, it is stressful. But we want to remind everyone that administrators, teachers, and staff have stepped up to the plate. Teachers have been trained and will continue to train to make remote learning a success. They have faced challenges this past week, and despite these challenges, are passionate and committed to teach our children. Likewise, parents have sat in several Town Hall Meetings, attended workshops, purchased electronics, picked up laptops, re-arranged their work schedule, and prepared their children to begin remote instruction on September 8, 2020. While parents do not expect Tuesday to be a perfect first day of school, we also strongly believe that we will not be able to get into a well-oiled routine, unless we hit those bumpy roads, tweak as we go along, and carry on. Cooperation remains the key, as our single goal is the well being of our children.
The YCPTA is committed, as a whole and through its individual units, to provide whatever support our parents, students, administrators, and teachers need to make remote and hybrid learning a success. We ask parents, teachers, and administrators to report back to their individual PTA Units, or YCPTA, any issues they may encounter along the way so that the YCPTA can provide whatever support it can.
We also stress that the District and Bargaining Units continue to work together to reach an agreement that provides a comprehensive, interactive, and uniform education to our children, utilizing both live instruction, pre-taped instruction, and assignments. Anything less is not acceptable.
