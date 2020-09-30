Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano Reappoints City Assessor David Jackson and Appoint Gail Burns Newest Yonkers Board of Education Trustee

YONKERS, NY — September 30, 2020 — David Jackson was sworn in today as Assessor for another six-year term. Mayor Spano first appointed Jackson as City Assessor in 2013.

“Dave’s extensive experience in assessment administration allows us to continue to build on our efforts in providing Yonkers taxpayers with a fairer and more efficient assessment process,” said Mayor Spano. “I am confident he will continue to do a superb job for our city taxpayers.”

Prior his tenure with the City of Yonkers, Jackson served at the Westchester County Tax Commission, worked with the Norwalk, Connecticut Department of Finance, Washington D.C.’s Department of Finance and Revenue and the City of New York’s Department of Finance. Jackson was the former President of the New York State Association of County Directors of Real Property Tax Services, a past Executive Board member of the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO), formerly Vice President of the Washington Metropolitan Area Chapter IAAO, Treasurer of the Metropolitan New York Chapter IAAO, President of the Fairfield County Connecticut Assessors Association and President of African American Property Valuation Professionals. Jackson is a graduate of St. John’s University where he obtained a B.S in Urban Health Management and an A.S in Business Administration and holds multiple assessment administration designations.

“I want to thank Mayor Spano for the opportunity and confidence in me to continue to build upon the work and the technology set in place in recent years to assist Yonkers taxpayers,” said David Jackson. “I look forward to another productive term here in Yonkers.”

Yonkers taxpayers can contact the Assessor’s office by sending email inquiries toCityAssessor@yonkersny.gov or sending exemption applications or inquiries toAssessmentSupport@yonkersny.gov. Additionally, commercial property owners can now file income and expense forms or exclusion online and all taxpayers will be able to file formal assessment appeals online after reviewing their assessment on November 1.

Mayor Spano today also swore in Gail Burns as his newest appointee to the Yonkers Board of Education. As trustee of the Yonkers Board of Education, Burns joins a nine member Board, which is the official policy making body of the School District. Burns’ term is effective immediately, expiring in 2025.

Currently, Burns serves as the Executive Director of the Yonkers Parking Authority where she manages the operations and budget of the city’s parking lots, garages and parking meters. She also serves as the city’s liaison to the Mayor’s Disability Board. Previously, Burns served as the Director of the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services under Mayor Spano. Prior to this position, Burns served as served as Director of Constituent Relations for the New York State Senate where she supervised constituent relations and case management, assisting Yonkers residents with issues relating to education, housing and quality of life. A lifelong Yonkers resident, Burns attended Yonkers Public Schools and is a parent to a Yonkers Public Schools graduate.

“As we work toward providing our students with the best education possible, I am proud to appoint Gail Burns to the Board of Education as she brings unique perspectives as a parent, an alumna and active community member. Gail brings over 20 years of government experience to the Board and is aware of the issues and concerns of our Yonkers families, which she can effectively communicate to the Board,” said Mayor Spano.

Gail Burns commented, “I am honored to join the other members of the Board of Education in their commitment to promote a valuable and robust educational experience to all Yonkers students. I am thankful to Mayor Spano for his faith in me as we collectively strive for the very best for our Yonkers children.”

Rev. Steve Lopez, President, Board of Education stated, “The Trustees and I welcome Ms. Burns. Having known Ms. Burns for many years, I am confident her vast community experience will be an asset to the Board’s work. These are complex times for public education and requires significant input from the knowledgeable community members and our families.”

“Our Board of Education Trustees are a dynamic group of individuals with a deep commitment for quality education. I look forward to working with and learning from Ms. Burns,” noted Dr. Edwin M. Quezada, Superintendent of Schools.

