PINEHURST, NC — October 27, 2020 — nThis week I get a chance to review the 2020 Chevy Trax LT, thanks to our friends Troy Clark and Tanya Healy at Clark Chevrolet Cadillac in Pinehurst, NC, https://www.pinehurstcadillac.com/. You can tell a good car dealership when they have over 100 reviews and all of them are GOOD. Troy’s family has owned the Chevrolet Cadillac dealership forever, and with great sales people like Tanya, they will be around for a long time to come as well.

And you can tell from the picture above, with the two young ladies approaching the car, that it isn’t a behemoth SUV like some. The Trax is billed, rightfully so, as a ‘compact SUV’. Can you say ‘Runabout’? Here’s a super little car to jump into for a quick run to the store, or to head to the hardware store for a couple of bags of mulch, or some Fall mums, or the antique store for whatever goodies you can pack into the almost 50 cubic foot of storage with the back seats down.

With the seats up, there is room for five. My thoughts on hauling five people around with a 1.4L 4-cylinder turbocharged Ecotec engine will be in question until I actually get five people in one. However, with one or two people in the car, and a day of fun driving ahead, I can see getting the 26 to 31 mpg the Trax boasts. Did I mention it is also available in All Wheel Drive (AWD)? Handy if you want to be in the country on occasion.

Plus, this is a fun car to drive. It has a sporty feel, an unobstructed panoramic view completely around the car. It is quite stable and good on those sharp turns, and parking, are you kidding me? You can zip this puppy into one of those golf cart spaces and pretty much blend in.

I enjoyed the compact definition and simplicity of the of dash display and the instrument panel. The Infotainment Center’s 7” diagonal screen was big enough I thought, and was compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, so your phone can feed your entertainment and navigation through the radio. Young people who read this think I am nuts for mentioning something so obvious, but people over, maybe 40, but 50 for sure, like to know they can use their phone with a simple hook up. The Trax came with Sirius XM, too, which some smaller vehicles do not, as we have discovered. One additional feature of the Infotainment 3 System was the “myChevrolet Mobile App”. Download this application to your phone and you can, quite literally, remotely start and stop your vehicle, lock and unlock the doors, and even sound the horn; locate your vehicle on a map, set boundary alerts, and set and share custom notifications for arrivals and departures; check your fuel range, tire pressure, oil life and odometer all from a compatible smartphone; and remotely start or unlock your vehicle using the myChevrolet Skill for Alexa or myChevrolet Action for Google Assistant. You can set a preferred dealer, schedule maintenance, and check for recalls. You can skip the glove box and read your Owner’s Manual on your phone. You can manage your Hotspot name and password, as well as purchase available data service plans. And, as Ron Popeil would say, “But wait, there’s more!” With your myChevrolet Mobile App, you can also earn points redeemable toward paid services, accessories, the purchase/lease of a new vehicle, gain insights about your driving behavior and potentially qualify for insurance discounts, learn how the features of your vehicle work with handy videos, and find rewarding offers and experiences from brands and merchants you love. You can also get help and information if you are trailering, and for EV’s (electric vehicles) with Energy Assist, you can view your vehicle’s range and see available charging stations on a map. This feature can also let you know if a specific route is within range, and allows you to adjust your route in real time to meet your energy needs.

All that with one app, loaded to your phone. Technology? Are you kidding me?

I had to include the picture of the table in the trunk, not just to show the reader the space I mentioned earlier, almost 50 cubic feet, but because I had a very similar table, walnut, cut long wise, but mine was one piece. What a treasure that was. Ah, the wonderful things in life that come and go.

There are three models for the 2020 Trax: the LS, at $21,200; the LT, $23,200; and the Premier, at $27,600.

Chevy Trax, as with so many vehicles these days, didn’t skimp on safety either. First, the Trax comes with 10 airbags. While not on all vehicles as standard, Chevy does offer as available Forward Collision Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Forward Collision Alert.

Smaller, sporty, stylish, with all the safety features you want and need, and with the 2021’s coming on, there is probably a deal to be made at your local Chevy dealer.

