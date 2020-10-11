Bicycle Sundays to Continue Through October

WHITE PLAINS, NY — October 11, 2020 — Westchester’s recreation tradition, Bicycle Sundays will continue for two more Sundays to end the extended 2020 season on October 18 and 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Bronx River Parkway. There is no Bicycle Sunday on October 11.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Bicycle Sundays have provided our community with a great physical outlet during a time where most activities have not been able to take place. I’m excited we were able to extend the program a few times this year to continue to provide this must-needed outlet to residents.”

During Bicycle Sundays, a portion of the Bronx River Parkway is closed to cars from for the exclusive use of bicyclists, joggers, walkers, scooters and strollers. The course runs from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, south to Scarsdale Road in Yonkers, a round-trip of 13.1 miles. There are many points of entry and exit along the way. Parking is available at the County Center lot in White Plains for a fee of $8.

Participants are to wear masks or face coverings where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Bicycle Sundays, co-sponsored by Con Edison and the NewYork-Presbyterian and the Westchester Parks Foundation, is presented by Westchester County Parks. Additional support is provided by 100.7 WHUD radio.

Go to westchestergov.com/parks to find out more about the parks, programs and services offered by County Parks.

# # #