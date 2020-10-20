Budget & Finance Committee Meeting on October 21, 2020 @ 5pm Via WebEx

YONKERS, NY — October 20, 2020 — Please be advised that a Budget & Finance Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 5:00pm via WebEx.

AGENDA:

1. To discuss the Amendments of the 2020/21 Capital Improvement Plan for both the City of Yonkers and the Yonkers Board of Education. (Revised amendments to follow)

2. Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee.

Please be advised that this meeting will be held “remotely” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and will be available to the public on the following platforms:

TV

Optimum Channel 78

Verizon Channel 39

City of Yonkers Website

https://www.yonkersny.gov/

Facebook Live “The City of Yonkers”

Nerissa D. Peña

Second Deputy City Clerk

City of Yonkers

City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701

Office: (914)377-6020