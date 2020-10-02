Cardinal Dolan Says Judge Amy Coney Barrett “Is the Best Candidate Around” and Yet She Faces 3 Biases: Being “A Woman, Mother, and a Catholic” / SiriusXM Audio

NEW YORK CITY, NY — October 1, 2020 — The Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan spoke about Judge Amy Coney Barrett on his SiriusXM show “Conversation with Cardinal Dolan” where he said, “She takes her Catholic faith seriously, but that is not why she was nominated as a Justice to the Supreme Court is it? I think she is nominated because she is the best candidate around. I hope so. And from what I hear, she is. So, lets hope for the best.”

Co-host Father Dave Dwyer brought up controversy in the news a while back when it was noted that the judiciary committee was grilling Judge Barrett when stating, “Is she too religious, or is her religion too important to her? Since when did that become a bad thing?”

Cardinal Dolan responded and said, “What I admired in the accolades to Ruth Bader Ginsberg, there were a lot of articles about her deep Jewish faith and how she was not afraid to say that the values of her Jewish faith animated how she lived, and how she judged. Nobody found that controversial. Recently, I forget, either The New York Times or The Wall Street Journal that said she (RBG) always said she faced 3 biases; a woman, a mother, and a Jew. Well is seems like Judge Barrett is facing: woman, mother and Catholic.”

