City Council of the City of Yonkers Public Hearing Amendment to 2020/2021 Capital Budget – Tuesday, October 27, 2020 @ 7:00 pm EDT

LEGAL NOTICE

I, Mike Khader, City Council President of the City of Yonkers, do hereby call a public hearing on proposed amendments to the 2020/2021 Capital Budget of the City of Yonkers as follows:

Electronically Remote Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

This meeting is being conducted in accordance with executive order 202.1

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7:00 p.m.

The proposed amendments to the 2020/2021 Capital Budget are on account of new capital projects andlor other items which are for the benefit of the City. The total amount of the proposed increase on account of foregoing shall not exceed Sixteen Million Seven Hundred Fifty-Five Thousand ($16,755,000.00) Dollars.

Please be advised that this meeting will be held “remotely” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and will be available to the public on the following platforms:

TV

Optimum Channel 78 and Verizon Channel 39

City of Yonkers Website: https:/www.yonkersny.gov/

FacebookLive: “TheCityofYonkers”

# # #

Anyone wishing to comment may use the following methods –

VIA Mail:



City Clerk’s office City’s Clerk’s office at 40 South Broadway Suite107

Yonkers, NY 10701



Via E-mail: cityclerk@yonkersny.org

Via Telephone: 914-327-1846.



Comments will be received until 12 Noon on the day of the Public Hearing.

# # #

Dated: October 20, 2020

MIKE KHADER

CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT