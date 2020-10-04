Dan Romano, Democratic Candidate for Yonkers City Court Judge’s Demeanor Validated by His Lifelong Belief in the Importance of an Honest and Independent Judiciary eHezi 12:13pm • October 4, 2020 Campaign Trail, Community, COVID-19, Governance, History, Law, People, Politics, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment Tell Your Friends....FacebookTwitteremailLinkedinReddit eHeziDan Romano, Democratic Candidate for Yonkers City Court Judge’s Demeanor Validated by His Lifelong Belief in the Importance of an Honest and Independent Judiciary10.04.2020