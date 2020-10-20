David Rubin, Author of “Trump and The Jews”, Speaking About Middle East Concerns, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, October 20, 2020 @10am EDT

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” via the following hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11828137

SHILOH, ISRAEL, and YONKERS, NY — October 20, 2020 — David Rubin, former Mayor of Shiloh, and author of “Trump and The Jews” speaks to salient concerns:

Top Palestinian chief negotiator Saed Erekat is in “critical” condition with COVID-19 in Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem on Sunday after a Palestinian Authority request. I wonder why he didn’t ask to be transferred for admittance to a Jordanian hospital rather than Israeli hospital? Russian President Putin is immersed in truce agreements that are broken within hours of being forged between Armenia and Azerbajian over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Israel has ties with both countries. What are the ramifications regarding these skirmishes in the Caucuses, especially in light of the crises in Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan. Does Russia face the possible implosion of the empire under Putin’s watch? Turkey is insinuating itself in challenging Greece over oil rights, as well as sending Syrian Jihadists to unsettle the Nagorno-Karabakh region Is there a likelihood that Oman, Morocco, even Lebanon are ready for a rapprochement with Israel? What about Saudi Arabia. Biden asserts should he win the race he will seek to resusciate an agreement with Iran over their nuclear ambitions. It is suggested that Israeli’s are supportive of President Trump while American Jews cling to Joe Biden for President in the November 3rd Presidential Election.

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at Large follows engaged in the latest hyperlocal, state, national, and international news replete with commensurate analysis.