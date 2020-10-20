Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Socio-Economic Research Scholar, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, October 21, 2020 @10am EDT

eHezi Africa, Asia, Business, Governance, Hezitorial, History, Law, Political Analysis, Politics Leave a Comment

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” via the following hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11828138

Listeners are welcome to share their perspective or speak on the subjects and issues discussed.  The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

The subject matter to be discussed is defined herein.

NEWARK, NY and YONKERS, NY — October 21, 2020 — Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Socio-Economic Research Scholar speaks to his latest essay, “If Only We Had A Meaningful Discussion About Taxes”.

From 10-11am

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at Large follows engaged in the latest hyperlocal, state, national, and international news replete with commensurate analysis.

From 11am-12Noon.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.