Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level from 10am-12Noon – Wednesday, October 14, 2020. DST

eHezi Africa, Asia, Blue Truth, Community, COVID-19, Governance, Hezitorial, History, Middle East, New York State Leave a Comment

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” via the following hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11826582

Guests / Listeners are welcome to share their inquiry or perspective on the subjects and issues discussed by calling 347-205-9201

The subject matter to be discussed is defined herein.

YONKERS, NY — October 15, 2020 — Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large engages in hyperlocal news, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. From 10am-12Noon DST.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.