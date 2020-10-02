Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editorat-Large on Westchester On the Level – October 2, 2020 From 10am-12Noon EDT

eHezi Africa, Asia, Bias / Bigotry, Campaign Trail, COVID-19, Governance, History, Investigative Reporting, Law, People, Police Department News, Political Analysis, Politics, Radio, SCOTUS, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

Guests and listeners may share their perspective and / or inquiry using the following call-in number: (347) 205-9201.

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” via the following hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11815644 

The broadcast is initiated every Monday to Friday from 10am-12Noon EDT. An archive is created by 12:15pm.

Topics of discussion as defined herein:

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — October 2, 2020 — Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris opens the broadcast in review of issues pertaining to hyperlocal, city, county, state, national, and international concerns from 10am – 12Noon.

 

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.