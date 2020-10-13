120 Hours of Content, 100 Speakers, 80 Exhibitors and Film Festival

WASHINGTON, DC — October 13, 2020 – The historic media/politics/issues conference “20 Days To Save The USA” will commence Oct. 15 and continue through Election Day, Nov. 3.

Event organizer Jerry McGlothlin, founder of Special Guests, an issues-oriented political celebrity publicity agency, says this virtual conference and convention features 80 exhibitors, 100 speakers, and 120 hours of online and live content from 6:00-11:00 pm Eastern Time with full day and nighttime programming on weekends.

Conference speakers will issue clarion calls for U.S. citizens to take back the USA from the usurpers of liberty, obsessed with overthrowing our Republic and replacing it with Socialism. Seminar topics include right to bear arms, border security, limited government, right to life, anarchy in Democratic Downtowns, Cancel Culture, and Covid-19.

AMONG SPEAKERS: Lt. General William “Jerry” Boykins (U.S. Army ret.), Political Analyst Dick Morris, Lt. Col. Robert Maginnis (U.S. Army ret.), Activist Mommy Elizabeth Johnston, Former Nebraska Attorney General Don Stenberg who fought the landmark Supreme Court fight against partial birth, Stephen Willeford, who stopped most deadly church shooting in the history of Texas, AOC Congressional opponent John Cummins, Trump Military High School classmate Peter Ticktin, White House insider Mike McCormick, and Roger Stone, and Psychiatrist Carole Lieberman who analyzes Biden’s mental state and Trump’s Covid-impacted debate performance.

Event registration is at: SpecialGuests.com

Sneak peak #1: https://vimeo.com/ 463956579/

Sneak peak #2: https://vimeo.com/ 466671475/