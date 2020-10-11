Hudson Valley Fair Food Drive Thru Brings Country Fairs Food Back

FISHKILL, NY — October 11, 2020 — With a full slate of vendors prepared to serve up fan-favorite foods, the Hudson Valley Drive-Thru Fair Food Festival at Dutchess Stadium, October 15 -18, is the socially distant answer for family fun in 2020.

If you usually attend a county fair in the area, you’re likely missing those once a year treats and traditions that can only be found there. Vendors at the Drive Thru include King of Italy Sausage and Peppers: a staple at county fairs across the state, known for their classic sausage and pepper sandwich which is a fair favorite. R&A Zeppoles , another favorite, will be serving up funnel cakes, zeppoles, Fried Oreos, Fried Twinkies and more. For the gourmet food enthusiasts, CIA graduates Flores Catering will be serving their delicious lobster rolls and empanadas along with gourmet ice cream. Other fair food classics will also be on hand including Corn Dogs, loaded fries, London Broil Sandwiches, Gyros, Candy Apples, and of course, the classic cotton candy and so much more. If it’s a fair food classic, it will be there!

“We are delighted to be able to present this socially distanced Fair Food Drive Thru during these difficult times”, said Mary Weber, event organizer. “Everyone was missing the fair and all the great foods and we are so pleased to be able to bring some of that fair joy to Hudson Valley residents during this awesome event”, she added.

The festival’s “Drive-Thru” format will allow patrons to choose stands from which to order. Drivers will be provided with a menu and taken on a route through the stadium parking lot with delicious stops along the way. Guests are free to pull off at any of the locations that interest them and if you pass by one of your favorites, you can re-enter the drive thru at the end. The event, which is FREE to attend, is for vehicles only and cannot accommodate walk-up customers to provide a safe, socially-distanced experience for everyone. Festival-goers are also able to purchase parking spots to enjoy the fair treats right on the grounds while they’re HOT; visit https://www.innovativeticketing.com to purchase! Thursday and Friday, October 15 & 16, gates will be open at Dutchess Stadium from 4-9PM and on Saturday and Sunday, October 17 & 18, the event will be open from 11:30AM to 9PM.

Anyone who wishes to attend is encouraged to visit the Hudson Valley Fair Food Drive Thru Facebook page, @hudsonvalleyfairfooddrivethru, where you can get more information, enter to win food vouchers, parking tickets and so much more!

###

Dutchess Stadium is situated at 1500 NY-9D, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.